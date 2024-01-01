$3,500+ tax & licensing
2009 Mitsubishi Lancer
SE
Location
Kraemer Automotive
66 Schaefer St., Waterloo, ON N2L 4C5
519-888-9232
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$3,500
+ taxes & licensing
262,000KM
Used
As Is Condition
VIN ja3au26u69u605126
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 262,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Good shape, runs and drives well, selling as is $3,500+HST+LIC
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
Equalizer
Knee Air Bag
