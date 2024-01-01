Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Good shape, runs and drives well, selling as is $3,500+HST+LIC</p>

2009 Mitsubishi Lancer

262,000 KM

Details Description Features

$3,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2009 Mitsubishi Lancer

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Mitsubishi Lancer

SE

Location

Kraemer Automotive

66 Schaefer St., Waterloo, ON N2L 4C5

519-888-9232

  1. 1711887956
  2. 1711887963
  3. 1711887969
  4. 1711887975
  5. 1711887981
  6. 1711887987
  7. 1711887993
  8. 1711888000
  9. 1711888006
  10. 1711888012
  11. 1711888018
  12. 1711888024
  13. 1711888030
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$3,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
262,000KM
Used
As Is Condition
VIN ja3au26u69u605126

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 262,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Good shape, runs and drives well, selling as is $3,500+HST+LIC

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Equalizer
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Kraemer Automotive

Used 2009 Mitsubishi Lancer SE for sale in Waterloo, ON
2009 Mitsubishi Lancer SE 262,000 KM $3,500 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT for sale in Waterloo, ON
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT 174,000 KM $10,995 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Honda HR-V LX for sale in Waterloo, ON
2016 Honda HR-V LX 140,000 KM $17,995 + tax & lic

Email Kraemer Automotive

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kraemer Automotive

Kraemer Automotive

66 Schaefer St., Waterloo, ON N2L 4C5

Call Dealer

519-888-XXXX

(click to show)

519-888-9232

Alternate Numbers
519-502-9232
Quick Links
Directions Inventory
$3,500

+ taxes & licensing

Kraemer Automotive

519-888-9232

Contact Seller
2009 Mitsubishi Lancer