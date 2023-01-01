Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Toyota Prius

72,534 KM

Details Description Features

$17,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Frank Gies Auto Sales

519-888-0800

Contact Seller
2012 Toyota Prius

2012 Toyota Prius

5DR HB

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Toyota Prius

5DR HB

Location

Frank Gies Auto Sales

24 University Ave East, Waterloo, ON N2J 2V8

519-888-0800

  1. 1685726783
  2. 1685726784
  3. 1685726784
  4. 1685726784
  5. 1685726782
  6. 1685726784
  7. 1685726781
  8. 1685726784
  9. 1685726783
  10. 1685726784
  11. 1685726778
  12. 1685726782
  13. 1685726782
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
72,534KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10023084
  • Stock #: 7442
  • VIN: JTDKN3DU0C5401130

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Light Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 72,534 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out the low kilometers, Only 72,534 on this Original Owner Prius Hybrid we acquired direct from a Lexus Dealer. Exceptionally clean condition throughout, pride of ownership evident. Hurry, these don't come available often and will not last long.

Why Buy From Us. Since 1991, Our Family commitment to each and every person has been to provide an exceptional level of customer service. From our knowledge in the industry and formed relationships we search for the cleanest, lowest kilometre vehicles while keeping our overhead costs low to save you money. We are part of a large Dealer Network with access to New Car Dealer trade-ins, we attend multiple weekly auctions and have our own trade-ins to provide a comprehensive lineup of all makes & models. After the sale, we welcome you back for any and all of your automotive needs; from regular service, to maintenance, tires & tire storage, detailing, dent removal, windshield chip repair or replacement we have the right tools and skilled workers to get the job done. We invite you to come in for a truly enjoyable car buying experience.

We offer; Preferred Dealer Bank financing available right here On Approved Credit. A Dealer Guarantee with every Certified vehicle, Free CARFAX Canada Vehicle History Report. We are a proud member of UCDA and maintain A+ Better Bureau Standing. Price plus HST & license

Vehicle Features

Packages

5dr HB

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Winter Tires
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Proximity Key
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Frank Gies Auto Sales

2012 Toyota Prius 5D...
 72,534 KM
$17,995 + tax & lic
2014 Toyota Corolla ...
 67,033 KM
$17,995 + tax & lic
2013 BMW X1 AWD 4dr ...
 169,797 KM
$11,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Frank Gies Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Frank Gies Auto Sales

Frank Gies Auto Sales

24 University Ave East, Waterloo, ON N2J 2V8

Call Dealer

519-888-XXXX

(click to show)

519-888-0800

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory