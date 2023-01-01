Menu
2013 RAM 1500

267,000 KM

Details

$10,000

$10,000

Big Horn

Big Horn

66 Schaefer St., Waterloo, ON N2L 4C5

Sold As Is

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

267,000KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 9777037
  • Stock #: 5826
  • VIN: 1c6rr7gt4ds598052

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 267,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Runs and drives well. Selling as is $10,000+HST+LIC

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Conventional Spare Tire

