RARE MANUAL TOURING FORESTER! One Owner, Accident Free and great service history! Equipped with a Panoramic Roof, Heated Seats, Back up Camera, Power Seat, Power Tailgate, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Power Group, Fog Lights, Alloys.

2014 Subaru Forester

112,000 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2.5i Touring Package Manual | Sunroof | Backup Camera | Heated Seats

Location

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2

1-888-741-7487

112,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JF2SJCHC1EG404527

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 112,000 KM

Vehicle Description

RARE MANUAL TOURING FORESTER! One Owner, Accident Free and great service history! Equipped with a Panoramic Roof, Heated Seats, Back up Camera, Power Seat, Power Tailgate, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Power Group, Fog Lights, Alloys.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Sunroof
tinted windows

Safety

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Powertrain

6 Speed Manual

Convenience

Telescopic Steering
Remote Entry

Additional Features

AWD
Reverse Park Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

