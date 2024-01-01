$CALL+ tax & licensing
2014 Subaru Forester
2.5i Touring Package Manual | Sunroof | Backup Camera | Heated Seats
2014 Subaru Forester
2.5i Touring Package Manual | Sunroof | Backup Camera | Heated Seats
Location
Carimex
170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2
1-888-741-7487
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Dark Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 112,000 KM
Vehicle Description
RARE MANUAL TOURING FORESTER! One Owner, Accident Free and great service history! Equipped with a Panoramic Roof, Heated Seats, Back up Camera, Power Seat, Power Tailgate, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Power Group, Fog Lights, Alloys.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Seating
Media / Nav / Comm
Powertrain
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Carimex
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Carimex
Carimex
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
1-888-741-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
1-888-741-7487