2014 Subaru XV Crosstrek

143,000 KM

$16,995

+ tax & licensing
Touring

Location

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2

1-888-741-7487

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

143,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JF2GPACC8E8208224

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 2311415
  • Mileage 143,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2

