$11,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2015 Ford Fusion
SE
2015 Ford Fusion
SE
Location
Sherifali Motors Inc.
885 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2J 4G8
519-664-2944
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
$11,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
120,700KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3FA6P0HD6FR259328
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Tan
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 120,700 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Warranty
Warranty Available
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Sherifali Motors Inc.
2015 Ford Fusion SE 120,700 KM $11,995 + tax & lic
2014 Hyundai Elantra GLS Ben orginal alloys with summer tires backup 86,152 KM $12,995 + tax & lic
2015 Ford Transit Cargo Van 195,939 KM $14,995 + tax & lic
Email Sherifali Motors Inc.
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Sherifali Motors Inc.
885 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2J 4G8
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-664-XXXX(click to show)
519-664-2944
Alternate Numbers519-590-2944 & 519-722-3310
$11,995
+ taxes & licensing
Sherifali Motors Inc.
519-664-2944
2015 Ford Fusion