2015 Subaru Forester

103,000 KM

Details Features

$22,390

+ tax & licensing
2.0XT Touring 1-Owner | NO Accident

Location

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2

103,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9505564
  • Stock #: 2212537
  • VIN: JF2SJHWC9FH502538

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 2212537
  • Mileage 103,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

