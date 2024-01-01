Menu
BACKUP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, HEATED SEATS, LANE KEEP ASSIST, CRUISE CONTROL, REMOTE START, AND MORE!!!

2017 Honda CR-V

88,359 KM

$22,999

+ tax & licensing
2017 Honda CR-V

AWD 5dr EX | BACKUP CAM | BLUETOOTH | HEATED SEATS

2017 Honda CR-V

AWD 5dr EX | BACKUP CAM | BLUETOOTH | HEATED SEATS

Location

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

519-884-5888

$22,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
88,359KM
VIN 2HKRW2H54HH106631

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Lunar Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A6314A
  • Mileage 88,359 KM

Vehicle Description

BACKUP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, HEATED SEATS, LANE KEEP ASSIST, CRUISE CONTROL, REMOTE START, AND MORE!!!

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
remote start
Rear View Camera

Seating

Heated Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Safety

Lane Departure Warning

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3
$22,999

+ taxes & licensing

2017 Honda CR-V