$19,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2017 Mazda CX-3
Touring AWD
2017 Mazda CX-3
Touring AWD
Location
Tricity Auto
109 Bridgeport Rd E, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3
519-576-3421
$19,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
123,497KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN JM1DKFC72H0154115
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # EB4115
- Mileage 123,497 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Exterior
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Windows
Rear Defrost
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Tricity Auto
2017 Mazda MAZDA3 SV MT 4-Door 122,114 KM $15,490 + tax & lic
2018 Honda HR-V LX 4WD CVT 151,773 KM $18,900 + tax & lic
2013 Kia Rio5 LX 135,100 KM $8,500 + tax & lic
Email Tricity Auto
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tricity Auto
109 Bridgeport Rd E, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3
Call Dealer
519-576-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$19,900
+ taxes & licensing
Tricity Auto
519-576-3421
2017 Mazda CX-3