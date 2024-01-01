Menu
2022 Lincoln Nautilus

39,019 KM

$45,495

+ tax & licensing
Ultra TI

Ultra TI

Watford Ford

5437 Nauvoo Rd, Watford, ON N0M 2S0

+ taxes & licensing

Used
39,019KM
VIN 2LMPJ8K94NBL17372

  • Exterior Colour Pristine White (AZ)
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # X17372
  • Mileage 39,019 KM

**For Sale: 2022 Lincoln Nautilus 2.0L**

Elevate your driving experience with the luxurious 2022 Lincoln Nautilus 2.0L


making it an ideal choice for both daily commutes and weekend getaways.

**Key Features:**

- **Powerful 2.0L Turbocharged Engine**: Experience a perfect balance of efficiency and power


providing an enjoyable driving experience without sacrificing performance.
- **Luxurious Interior**: Revel in premium materials


complete with heated and ventilated front seats.
- **Advanced Technology**: Stay connected and entertained with a state-of-the-art infotainment system


and a premium audio system.
- **Safety First**: Equipped with a comprehensive suite of safety features


ensuring peace of mind on every journey.
- **Sleek Design**: The Nautilus boasts an elegant exterior with bold lines and a refined presence


the 2022 Lincoln Nautilus 2.0L is perfect for those who appreciate comfort and sophistication. Don't miss the chance to own this exceptional SUv contact us today to schedule a test drive!

REASONS TO BUY FROM WATFORD FORD


Best Price First.

Tired of negotiating? No problem! No hassle


best price from the start. Guaranteed!

Brake pads for life.

Receive free brake pads for life of your vehicle when you do all your regular service at Watford Ford.

First oil change covered.

Return to Watford Ford for your complimentary first oil change with your New or Used vehicle.

1 year road hazard tire protection.

Nails


potholes?no worries. $250 coverage per tire for any road hazards.

Secure-guard theft protection.

Four thousand dollars ($4


http://www.watfordford.com/used/Lincoln-Nautilus-2022-id11307124.html

PERFORMANCE
Glass
Lane-keeping assist
including adaptive cruise control
and automatic emergency braking
no haggle
screws
000) or fifty percent (50%) of Actual Cash Value of the Vehicle on the Date of Loss
whichever is less
in the event that your Vehicle is stolen and not recovered and deemed to be a total loss
a perfect blend of style
and advanced technology. This stunning midsize SUV offers a smooth ride and a spacious interior
plush seating
and a spacious cabin designed for comfort
featuring a large touchscreen
making a statement wherever you go. With its combination of luxury and practicality

Watford Ford

Watford Ford

5437 Nauvoo Rd, Watford, ON N0M 2S0
