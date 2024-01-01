$45,495+ tax & licensing
2022 Lincoln Nautilus
Ultra TI
Location
Watford Ford
5437 Nauvoo Rd, Watford, ON N0M 2S0
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pristine White (AZ)
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # X17372
- Mileage 39,019 KM
Vehicle Description
**For Sale: 2022 Lincoln Nautilus 2.0L**
Elevate your driving experience with the luxurious 2022 Lincoln Nautilus 2.0L
making it an ideal choice for both daily commutes and weekend getaways.
**Key Features:**
- **Powerful 2.0L Turbocharged Engine**: Experience a perfect balance of efficiency and power
providing an enjoyable driving experience without sacrificing performance.
- **Luxurious Interior**: Revel in premium materials
complete with heated and ventilated front seats.
- **Advanced Technology**: Stay connected and entertained with a state-of-the-art infotainment system
and a premium audio system.
- **Safety First**: Equipped with a comprehensive suite of safety features
ensuring peace of mind on every journey.
- **Sleek Design**: The Nautilus boasts an elegant exterior with bold lines and a refined presence
the 2022 Lincoln Nautilus 2.0L is perfect for those who appreciate comfort and sophistication. Don't miss the chance to own this exceptional SUv contact us today to schedule a test drive!
REASONS TO BUY FROM WATFORD FORD
Best Price First.
Tired of negotiating? No problem! No hassle
best price from the start. Guaranteed!
Brake pads for life.
Receive free brake pads for life of your vehicle when you do all your regular service at Watford Ford.
First oil change covered.
Return to Watford Ford for your complimentary first oil change with your New or Used vehicle.
1 year road hazard tire protection.
Nails
potholes?no worries. $250 coverage per tire for any road hazards.
Secure-guard theft protection.
Four thousand dollars ($4
Vehicle Features
Interior
Additional Features
