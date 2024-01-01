Menu
Clean CarFax! Leather! Priced To Go! Top Features Blind Spot Detection Rear View Camera Navigation System Push Button Start Bluetooth Phone Connectivity USB Connection Ports Sunroof Leather Interior and so much more! AT THIS PRICE, THIS CAR WILL NOT LAST FOR LONG!!!! Owasco Volkswagen is a family-owned and operated dealership. We are committed to providing the highest levels of customer service through our unsurpassed knowledge of the Volkswagen vehicles that we sell and service. We are very committed to building relationships with our customers and for them to become a part of our Volkswagen family where we treat you like a friend and family member, not a number! *Plus applicable taxes and licensing fee Did you know that we take ANYTHING in on TRADE? Just ask!

2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

107,463 KM

$19,999

+ tax & licensing
Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

905-579-0010

$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
107,463KM
VIN 55SWF4KB1GU146772

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Tenorite Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 107,463 KM

Vehicle Description

Clean CarFax! Leather! Priced To Go!

Top Features

Blind Spot Detection
Rear View Camera
Navigation System
Push Button Start
Bluetooth Phone Connectivity
USB Connection Ports
Sunroof
Leather Interior

and so much more!

AT THIS PRICE, THIS CAR WILL NOT LAST FOR LONG!!!!

Owasco Volkswagen is a family-owned and operated dealership. We are committed to providing the highest levels of customer service through our unsurpassed knowledge of the Volkswagen vehicles that we sell and service. We are very committed to building relationships with our customers and for them to become a part of our Volkswagen family where we treat you like a friend and family member, not a number!

*Plus applicable taxes and licensing fee

Did you know that we take ANYTHING in on TRADE? Just ask!

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Sunroof

Mechanical

All Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Seating

Leather Interior

Interior

Navigation System
Rear View Camera

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7
