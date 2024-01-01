Menu
<p>2005 HONDA CIVIE SPECAIL EDITION </p><p>CERTIFIED WITH ONE YEAR POWERTRAIN WARRANTY INCLUDED IN THE PRICE!</p><p><br></p><p>4 CYL - 1.7L -  GOOD IN GAS - <span id=jodit-selection_marker_1722697698422_14286925417035912 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span>Excellent interior with no rips, stains, or signs of wear.</p><br><p>Well-maintained vehicle, excellent body and paint. No lights on the dash. New brake pads and rotors all around, and oil changed. Detailed clean, rust-proofed.</p><br><br><p>This vehicle comes certified with all-in pricing excluding HST tax and licensing. One year Powertrain warranty is included in the price.</p><br><br><p>Also included is a complimentary 36 days of complete coverage safety.</p><br><br><p>WE ACCEPT DEBIT/VISA/MASTERCARD/AMEX</p><p>THIRD-PARTY FINANCING AVAILABLE. EVERYONE IS APPROVED.  PROUD MEMBER OF OMVIC & UCDA. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE Trade-ins are welcome.</p><br><br><p>Our Website : www.autonationcarsale.ca</p><br><br><p>AUTO NATION CAR SALES is Located at 9300 TECUMSEH RD. EAST, WINDSOR, ON N8R 1A2 Open 6 days a week by appointment only. Please CALL at 226-246-2429 for further information.</p>

2005 Honda Civic

235,000 KM

$5,000

+ tax & licensing
2005 Honda Civic

4DR SE AUTO

2005 Honda Civic

4DR SE AUTO

Auto Nation Car Sales

9300 Tecumseh Rd E Windsor, ON N8R 1A2, Windsor, ON N8R 1A2

226-246-2429

$5,000

+ taxes & licensing

Used
235,000KM
VIN 2HGES16365H010575

  • Exterior Colour Metallic Dark Blue
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 235,000 KM

2005 HONDA CIVIE SPECAIL EDITION 

CERTIFIED WITH ONE YEAR POWERTRAIN WARRANTY INCLUDED IN THE PRICE!


4 CYL - 1.7L -  GOOD IN GAS - Excellent interior with no rips, stains, or signs of wear.


Well-maintained vehicle, excellent body and paint. No lights on the dash. New brake pads and rotors all around, and oil changed. Detailed clean, rust-proofed.



This vehicle comes certified with all-in pricing excluding HST tax and licensing. One year Powertrain warranty is included in the price.



Also included is a complimentary 36 days of complete coverage safety.



WE ACCEPT DEBIT/VISA/MASTERCARD/AMEX

THIRD-PARTY FINANCING AVAILABLE. EVERYONE IS APPROVED.  PROUD MEMBER OF OMVIC & UCDA. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE Trade-ins are welcome.



Our Website : www.autonationcarsale.ca



AUTO NATION CAR SALES is Located at 9300 TECUMSEH RD. EAST, WINDSOR, ON N8R 1A2 Open 6 days a week by appointment only. Please CALL at 226-246-2429 for further information.

Tachometer
Pwr door locks
Rear seat heater ducts
Rear window defroster w/timer
ECU immobilizer
Maintenance interval reminder
Adjustable steering column
Front beverage holders
4-spoke urethane steering wheel
Air conditioning w/defrost synchronization & micron filtration system
Covered visor vanity mirrors
Remote trunk/fuel filler door release
Front reclining cloth bucket seats w/headrests
60/40 fold down rear seatback w/outboard adjustable headrests
Front centre console armrest w/storage box

INTERMITTENT WINDSHIELD WIPERS
Heat rejecting green tinted glass
Body-coloured bumpers

Lock-Up Torque Converter
Front/rear stabilizer bars
Front-wheel drive
Pwr front ventilated disc/rear drum brakes
4-speed automatic transmission w/OD
50 litre fuel tank
Variable pwr rack & pinion steering
Independent double-wishbone rear suspension w/coil springs
1.7L SOHC PGM-FI 16-valve I4 engine
Direct electronic ignition system
Independent toe control-link strut front suspension

8-KPH impact-absorbing bumpers
Driver & front passenger dual-stage dual-threshold frontal airbags
3-point seat belts in all positions
Child safety seat anchors in rear outboard positions (LATCH)
Front seat belt pretensioners & height adjusters
Rear seat child safety seat tether anchors

(4) speakers

grade logic control
185/70R14 all-season tires
AM/FM stereo w/CD player-inc: anti-theft
14 steel wheels w/full covers

Auto Nation Car Sales

Auto Nation Car Sales

9300 Tecumseh Rd E Windsor, ON N8R 1A2, Windsor, ON N8R 1A2
226-246-2429

$5,000

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Nation Car Sales

226-246-2429

2005 Honda Civic