2018 RAM 1500

82,744 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Windsor Chrysler Superstore

519-979-9900

2018 RAM 1500

2018 RAM 1500

Laramie

2018 RAM 1500

Laramie

Location

Windsor Chrysler Superstore

10380 Tecumseh Rd East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A7

519-979-9900

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

82,744KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10005729
  • Stock #: P8124
  • VIN: 1C6RR7JM4JS303321

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brilliant black crystal pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P8124
  • Mileage 82,744 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Running Boards
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
remote start
Rear View Camera
Adjustable Pedals

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Ventilated Seats
Power Adjustable Seat
Bench Seating

Convenience

Courtesy Lights
Console
Tow Hitch Receiver

Windows

Rear Sliding Window

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Comfort

Dual Climate Control
Climate Control

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Safety

Child-Safety Locks

Additional Features

Backup Sensor
Curb Side Mirrors
Bed Liner
Center Arm Rest
Rear Air & Heat
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Email Windsor Chrysler Superstore

Windsor Chrysler Superstore

Windsor Chrysler Superstore

10380 Tecumseh Rd East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A7

519-979-9900

