Used 2018 RAM 1500 ST for sale in Windsor, ON

2018 RAM 1500

107,881 KM

$29,999

+ tax & licensing
2018 RAM 1500

ST

2018 RAM 1500

ST

Sherwood Auto Sales

1351 Drouillard Rd, Windsor, ON N8Y 2R6

519-945-3611

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
107,881KM
Good Condition
VIN 1C6RR7FT5JS270994

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Stock # 21425
  • Mileage 107,881 KM

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Split Bench Seat

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Auxiliary Audio Input

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Sherwood Auto Sales

Sherwood Auto Sales

1351 Drouillard Rd, Windsor, ON N8Y 2R6
519-945-3611

$29,999

+ taxes & licensing

Sherwood Auto Sales

519-945-3611

2018 RAM 1500