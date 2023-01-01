Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Dodge Journey

189,249 KM

Details Description Features

$8,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

AutoBerry Canada

905-265-9997

Contact Seller
2013 Dodge Journey

2013 Dodge Journey

FWD 4DR SXT

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Dodge Journey

FWD 4DR SXT

Location

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

905-265-9997

  1. 10660971
  2. 10660971
  3. 10660971
  4. 10660971
  5. 10660971
  6. 10660971
  7. 10660971
  8. 10660971
  9. 10660971
  10. 10660971
  11. 10660971
  12. 10660971
  13. 10660971
  14. 10660971
  15. 10660971
  16. 10660971
  17. 10660971
  18. 10660971
  19. 10660971
  20. 10660971
  21. 10660971
  22. 10660971
  23. 10660971
  24. 10660971
  25. 10660971
  26. 10660971
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
189,249KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10660971
  • Stock #: 110-3352
  • VIN: 3C4PDCCG1DT687303

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 189,249 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 Dodge Journey SXT 7 Passenger Gray On Black Interior

 3.6L  V6  7 Passenger  Front Wheel Drive  Auto  A/C  Cloth Interior  Power Options  Keyless Entry  Alloy Wheels  Fog Lights  


*** ACCIDENT FREE *** CLEAN CARFAX ***

*** Fully Certified ***

*** ONLY 189,249 KM ***


CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=k321cyB3SfJeas2Q%2be3BW%2fpOzMUIZOn2&_jstate=wMBZ156vfzOfQBuiJsR-ljMOEa21Z6Nj8XzxYnWTbMubs9h5t8j32sMFTIbENduEn_TSN1HufovHSf3lZy9lhtOuOd4T3madQj3jEGy4VXWs68n9oAjGDteq0WfD7sG3WAsb5PXwlO6heq_uFs6S4E6gsuZEQ_6AkQ0bdNGdGAz7o8KG5BmvIcEAuDEdKsI5jS1Dp0T-hwl7TDahcoCgi5PNLuowFo9AIwph_E3sh0rUg3603gV4-LAdQxLXF3PAiVGvLsRoEuLA8nmGCWfirWnuB1SCyudq1NduCLYMXQqt3M6M721J7OE3EDGrbxzFJxxeQpBO8UdqjtWNjVyaW7iLQBcW0UTXiirL3thh7jd6_Ba8GfdS_DALeNt0345XHFUqAx_2kYcTO6lA8edC9szqQxCCraWNqksjow7ox2860Pu-DL9Xva2WOKtmXsYpTdJ88oTkjeU

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Tip Start
4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes
525 CCA maintenance-free battery
160-amp alternator
Trailer Sway Damping
Autostick Automatic Transmission
Performance pwr rack & pinion steering

Safety

Brake Assist
Dual-note horn
Front height adjustable shoulder belts
Rear door child protection locks
Advanced multi-stage front airbags -inc: front passenger occupant sensor
Electronic roll mitigation
Supplemental front side airbags
Supplemental front/rear side-curtain airbags
Cora tire pressure monitoring system
Driver knee-bolster airbag

Interior

ILLUMINATED CUPHOLDERS
SECURITY ALARM
Overhead Console
Cargo Net
Speed Control
Passenger Assist Handles
Air Filtering
Driver/Passenger Lower LED Lamps
Interior Observation Mirror
Glove Box Lamp
Front/rear floor mats
Door sill scuff pads
Leather-wrapped steering wheel
Tilt/telescopic steering column
Liftgate flood lamp
Leather-wrapped shift knob
Floor carpeting
Rear Courtesy/Reading Lamps
Cargo tie down loops
active head restraints
Instrument cluster w/tachometer
Driver seat height adjust
Premium Instrument Cluster
2nd row in-floor storage bins
Dual visors w/illuminated mirrors
Vehicle info centre
240-km/h speedometer
Rear reclining fold-flat seat
Floor console w/armrest
Pwr windows w/1-touch up & down
Premium instrument cluster display

Media / Nav / Comm

Steering Wheel Audio Controls
(6) SPEAKERS
Removable short mast antenna

Exterior

Fog Lamps
Compact Spare Tire
Rear Window Defroster
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Sunscreen Glass
Body-colour door handles
Bright grille
Halogen Quad Headlamps
Tinted windshield
Rear wiper w/washer
Body-colour mirrors
Black sill
LED tail lamps
CHMSL Lamp
Performance body-colour fascias
Pwr heated manual-folding mirrors

Additional Features

Child seat anchor system
LATCH ready

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From AutoBerry Canada

2013 Subaru Outback ...
 173,343 KM
$11,888 + tax & lic
2016 Volkswagen Beet...
 42,371 KM
$19,999 + tax & lic
2013 Mazda MAZDA5 4D...
 179,747 KM
$9,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email AutoBerry Canada

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
AutoBerry Canada

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

Call Dealer

905-265-XXXX

(click to show)

905-265-9997

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory