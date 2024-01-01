Menu
Newly arrived 2013 Hyundai Sonata SE comes  in excellent condition,,,Low Kilometres,,,meticulously maintained, its fully certified included in the price HST & Licensing extra, no extra fees, hassle & haggle free......FINANCING AVAILABLE with low interest rates and affordable monthly payments....Please contact us @ 416-543-4438 for more details....At Rideflex Auto Inc. we are serving our clients across G.T.A, Toronto, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Newmarket, Bradford, Markham, Mississauga, Scarborough, Pickering, Ajax, Oakville, Hamilton, Brampton, Waterloo, Burlington, Aurora, Milton, Whitby, Kitchener London, Brantford, Barrie, Milton.......

Buy with confidence from Rideflex Auto

127,084 KM

$9,980

+ tax & licensing
Location

Rideflex Auto Inc.

5655 Highway 7, Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7

416-543-4438

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
Sale

$9,980

+ taxes & licensing

Used
127,084KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5NPEC4AC2DH800000

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 800000
  • Mileage 127,084 KM

Vehicle Description

Newly arrived 2013 Hyundai Sonata SE comes  in excellent condition,,,Low Kilometres,,,meticulously maintained, it's fully certified included in the price HST & Licensing extra, no extra fees, hassle & haggle free......FINANCING AVAILABLE with low interest rates and affordable monthly payments....Please contact us @ 416-543-4438 for more details....At Rideflex Auto Inc. we are serving our clients across G.T.A, Toronto, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Newmarket, Bradford, Markham, Mississauga, Scarborough, Pickering, Ajax, Oakville, Hamilton, Brampton, Waterloo, Burlington, Aurora, Milton, Whitby, Kitchener London, Brantford, Barrie, Milton.......Buy with confidence from Rideflex Auto

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Rideflex Auto Inc.

Rideflex Auto Inc.

5655 Highway 7, Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

416-543-4438

$9,980

+ taxes & licensing

Rideflex Auto Inc.

416-543-4438

2013 Hyundai Sonata