$13,888+ tax & licensing
2014 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
4dr Sdn C 300 4MATIC
2014 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
4dr Sdn C 300 4MATIC
Location
AutoBerry Canada
3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6
905-265-9997
$13,888
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Beige
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 185,365 KM
Vehicle Description
2014 Mercedes Benz C-Class C300 4MATIC Black On Beige Leather Interior
3.5L V6 4MATIC All Wheel Drive Auto A/C Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control Leather Interior Power Front Seats Heated Front Seats Power Folding Mirrors Power Options Power Sunroof Steering Wheel Mounted Controls Navigation Backup Camera Bluetooth Ready Parking Distance Sensors LED Daytime Running Lights Keyless Entry Push Start
*** Fully Certified ***
*** ONLY 185,365 KM ***
CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=TGqQYwfKCPG57eyPWJiTn1lj/NZj2tIh
Vehicle Features
Interior
Safety
Exterior
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From AutoBerry Canada
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email AutoBerry Canada
AutoBerry Canada
Call Dealer
905-265-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
905-265-9997