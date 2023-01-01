Menu
<p><strong>2014 Mercedes Benz C-Class C300 4MATIC Black On Beige Leather Interior</strong></p><p><span></span><span> </span>3.5L <span></span><span> </span>V6 <span><span></span><span> </span>4MATIC All Wheel Drive <span></span><span> </span>Auto <span></span><span> </span>A/C <span></span><span> </span>Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control <span></span><span> </span>Leather Interior <span></span><span> </span>Power Front Seats</span><span> </span><span><span></span><span> </span>Heated Front Seats <span></span><span> </span>Power Folding Mirrors <span></span><span> </span>Power Options <span></span><span> </span>Power Sunroof <span></span><span> </span>Steering Wheel Mounted Controls</span><span> </span><span><span></span><span> </span>Navigation </span><span><span></span><span> </span>Backup Camera </span><span><span></span><span> </span>Bluetooth Ready </span><span></span><span> Parking Distance Sensors </span><span><span></span><span> </span>LED Daytime Running Lights </span><span><span></span><span> </span>Keyless Entry </span><span></span><span> Push Start </span><span></span></p><p><br></p><p>*** Fully Certified ***</p><p><span><strong>*** ONLY 185,365<span> </span>KM ***</strong></span></p><p><br></p><p><span><strong>CARFAX REPORT: <a href=https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=TGqQYwfKCPG57eyPWJiTn1lj/NZj2tIh>https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=TGqQYwfKCPG57eyPWJiTn1lj/NZj2tIh</a></strong></span></p><br><span id=jodit-selection_marker_1700940369015_8921538080901756 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span> <span id=jodit-selection_marker_1689009751050_8404320760089252 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span>

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 185,365 KM

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Immobilizer
Driver Information Centre
ashtray
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Outside temp gauge
Rear centre armrest w/storage
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Front Cigar Lighter(s)
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 1st Row Underseat Storage
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Mini Overhead Console and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
8-Way Power Adjustable Front Driver Seat
8-Way Power Adjustable Front Passenger Seat
ARTICO Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Send2Benz Selective Service Internet Access
Passenger Seat
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access and Windows
Analog Appearance

Safety

First Aid Kit
Driver Knee Airbag
PERIMETER ALARM
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners
Driver And Passenger Pelvic Airbag
BabySmart Child Seat Sensor and Rear Child Safety Locks
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Exterior

Chrome Grille
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Chrome bodyside mouldings
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets And Reservoir

Mechanical

Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
150 amp alternator
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
66 L Fuel Tank
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Automatic Ride Control Suspension
Transmission: 7G-TRONIC PLUS Automatic
70-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery
Full-Time 4MATIC All-Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

Window grid antenna
8 speakers
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Radio w/Clock and Steering Wheel Controls
Audio Theft Deterrent

Additional Features

2.87 Axle Ratio
Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox
Residual Heat Recirculation and Console Ducts
Tires: P225/45R17 Fr & P245/40R17 Rr Perf. AS
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Engine: 3.5L V6 DOHC 24-Valve -inc: auto stop/start function
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
7.5 Front Wheels and 8.5 Rear Wheels w/Silver Accents
armrest w/storage compartment
seatbelt height adjustment and NECK-PRO headrests
Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver's side lumbar support

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

AutoBerry Canada

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

