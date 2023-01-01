2015 Porsche Macan

$34,999 + taxes & licensing 1 1 7 , 1 0 1 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 9596665

9596665 Stock #: 110-3152

110-3152 VIN: WP1AB2A55FLB62989

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 117,101 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler Daytime Running Lights Rear Window Wiper Panoramic Sunroof Safety Traction Control Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Automatic climate control Heated rear seats HEATED FRONT SEATS Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth Seating Leather Interior Memory Seats 5 Passenger Dual Power Seats Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Dual Climate Control Convenience Proximity Key Telescopic Steering Wheel Mechanical Push Button Start Additional Features AWD Automatic lights BACKUP SENSORS Accident Free Driver Side Airbag Aux in 2 keys Vehicle Stability Management VSM Smart / Active Cornering Headlights Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Assisted Braking Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Backup / Rear View Camera Cooled / Ventilated Seats

