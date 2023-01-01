Menu
2015 Porsche Macan

117,101 KM

Details Description Features

$34,999

+ tax & licensing
$34,999

+ taxes & licensing

AutoBerry Canada

905-265-9997

2015 Porsche Macan

2015 Porsche Macan

S

2015 Porsche Macan

S

Location

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

905-265-9997

Logo_AccidentFree

$34,999

+ taxes & licensing

117,101KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9596665
  • Stock #: 110-3152
  • VIN: WP1AB2A55FLB62989

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 110-3152
  • Mileage 117,101 KM

Vehicle Description

We are here to offer you the Buy From Home Program:

·         Local Test Drive: We will bring the vehicle to you at an agreed location for a test drive before buying.

·         E-Sign Documents: We will provide you with electronic versions of the contract and bill of sale via email for you to sign and send back to us simply using your mobile phone.

·         Local Delivery: We will deliver your vehicle to you at an agreed location FREE of charge. 


2015 Porsche Macan S White on Black Leather Interior

3.6L V6  Twin Turbo  All-Wheel Drive Auto A/C Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control  Leather Interior  Sport Seats  Heated Front Seats  Ventilated Front Seats  Heated Rear Seats Power Front Seats Memory Front Seats Power Options Power Panoramic Sunroof Steering Wheel Mounted Controls  Paddle Shifter  Backup Camera  Backup Sensors  Power Folding Mirrors  Bluetooth Ready USB Input AUX Input Auto Hold Proximity Keys  Parking Distance Sensors Alloy Wheels Fog Lights  Power Tailgate 


*** ACCIDENT FREE *** CLEAN CARFAX ***

*** Fully Certified ***

*** ONLY 117,101 KM ***


CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=5gCiyNGCCAst9pt+Y0FqGlnJ7x/UbE/I


3850 Steeles Ave West Unit # 17 Woodbridge, Ontario L4L 4Y6.

North East Corner of Steeles Ave W. and Weston Rd. (Behind Select Sandwich)

PHONE: (905) 265-9997

FAX:     (905) 265-9326


Hours Of Operation:

Monday to Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Sunday: By Appointment Only.

We are open 24/7 on www.autoberry.ca

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Panoramic Sunroof
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
CD Player
Bluetooth
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
5 Passenger
Dual Power Seats
Rear Defrost
Dual Climate Control
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Push Button Start
AWD
Automatic lights
BACKUP SENSORS
Accident Free
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
2 keys
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Cooled / Ventilated Seats

