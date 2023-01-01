$19,989+ tax & licensing
$19,989
+ taxes & licensing
AutoBerry Canada
905-265-9997
2018 Chevrolet Equinox
LT AWD
Location
AutoBerry Canada
3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6
905-265-9997
168,516KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9705388
- Stock #: 110-3165
- VIN: 2GNAXSEV3J6321644
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
Local Test Drive: We will bring the vehicle to you at an agreed location for a test drive before buying.
E-Sign Documents: We will provide you with electronic versions of the contract and bill of sale via email for you to sign and send back to us simply using your mobile phone.
Local Delivery: We will deliver your vehicle to you at an agreed location FREE of charge.
2018 Chevrolet Equinox LT AWD White on Gray Interior
1.5L V4 Turbo All Wheel Drive Auto A/C Cloth Interior Bluetooth Power Driver Seat Heated Front Seats Backup Camera Parking Sensors Power Options Alloy Wheels
*** ONE OWNER *** ACCIDENT FREE *** CLEAN CARFAX ***
*** Fully Certified ***
*** ONLY 168,516 KM ***
Carfax Report: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=Jaj8ZQGRXn9dxyH+An1ydcupHMUpBmnH
3850 Steeles Ave West Unit # 17 Woodbridge, Ontario L4L 4Y6.
North East Corner of Steeles Ave W. and Weston Rd
PHONE: (905) 265-9997
FAX: (905) 265-9326
Hours Of Operation:
Monday to Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Sunday: By Appointment Only.
We are open 24/7 on www.autoberry.ca
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Interior
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Seating
5 Passenger
Convenience
Proximity Key
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Additional Features
AWD
Automatic lights
BACKUP SENSORS
Accident Free
Aux in
TOUCHSCREEN
Single Owner
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
