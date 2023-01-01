Menu
2018 Chevrolet Equinox

168,516 KM

Details Description Features

$19,989

+ tax & licensing
AutoBerry Canada

905-265-9997

LT AWD

Location

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

905-265-9997

Logo_NoBadges

168,516KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9705388
  • Stock #: 110-3165
  • VIN: 2GNAXSEV3J6321644

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 110-3165
  • Mileage 168,516 KM

Vehicle Description

We are here to offer you the Buy From Home Program:
Local Test Drive: We will bring the vehicle to you at an agreed location for a test drive before buying.
E-Sign Documents: We will provide you with electronic versions of the contract and bill of sale via email for you to sign and send back to us simply using your mobile phone.
Local Delivery: We will deliver your vehicle to you at an agreed location FREE of charge.


2018 Chevrolet Equinox LT AWD White on Gray Interior

1.5L V4 Turbo All Wheel Drive Auto A/C Cloth Interior Bluetooth Power Driver Seat Heated Front Seats Backup Camera Parking Sensors Power Options Alloy Wheels
*** ONE OWNER *** ACCIDENT FREE *** CLEAN CARFAX ***
*** Fully Certified ***

*** ONLY 168,516 KM ***


Carfax Report: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=Jaj8ZQGRXn9dxyH+An1ydcupHMUpBmnH


3850 Steeles Ave West Unit # 17 Woodbridge, Ontario L4L 4Y6.

North East Corner of Steeles Ave W. and Weston Rd
PHONE: (905) 265-9997
FAX: (905) 265-9326


Hours Of Operation:
Monday to Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Sunday: By Appointment Only.
We are open 24/7 on www.autoberry.ca

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Interior

Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Seating

5 Passenger

Convenience

Proximity Key

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Additional Features

AWD
Automatic lights
BACKUP SENSORS
Accident Free
Aux in
TOUCHSCREEN
Single Owner
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

