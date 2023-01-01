$69,999+ tax & licensing
905-265-9997
2019 BMW X5
xDrive50i
Location
AutoBerry Canada
3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6
$69,999
- Listing ID: 9596671
- Stock #: 110-3143
- VIN: 5UXJU2C55KLN64495
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 35,824 KM
Vehicle Description
We are here to offer you the Buy From Home Program:
· Local Test Drive: We will bring the vehicle to you at an agreed location for a test drive before buying.
· E-Sign Documents: We will provide you with electronic versions of the contract and bill of sale via email for you to sign and send back to us simply using your mobile phone.
· Local Delivery: We will deliver your vehicle to you at an agreed location FREE of charge.
2019 BMW X5 xDrive 50i White on Brown Leather Interior
4.4L V8 xDrive All Wheel Drive Auto A/C Leather Interior Power Seats Memory Front Seats Heated Front Seats Heated Rear Seats Heated Steering Wheel Four-Zone Climate Control Power Options Power Panoramic Sunroof Rear Sun Shades Steering Wheel Mounted Controls Auto Hold Bluetooth Ready Navigation Backup Camera Parking Distance Sensor Apple Carplay Android Auto USB Input AUX Input Engine Push Start Proximity Keys Power Tailgate Alloy Wheels Fog Lights
*** ACCIDENT FREE *** CLEAN CARFAX *** LOW KM ***
*** Fully Certified ***
*** LOW KM ONLY 35,824 KM ***
CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=YWpXaJozwewnT8r2oype5iOWYO5vdYxS
Hours Of Operation:
Monday to Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Sunday: By Appointment Only.
We are open 24/7 on www.autoberry.ca
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
