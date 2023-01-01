Menu
2019 BMW X5

35,824 KM

Details Description Features

$69,999

+ tax & licensing
AutoBerry Canada

905-265-9997

xDrive50i

Location

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

905-265-9997

35,824KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9596671
  • Stock #: 110-3143
  • VIN: 5UXJU2C55KLN64495

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 110-3143
  • Mileage 35,824 KM

Vehicle Description

We are here to offer you the Buy From Home Program:

·         Local Test Drive: We will bring the vehicle to you at an agreed location for a test drive before buying.

·         E-Sign Documents: We will provide you with electronic versions of the contract and bill of sale via email for you to sign and send back to us simply using your mobile phone.

·         Local Delivery: We will deliver your vehicle to you at an agreed location FREE of charge. 


2019 BMW X5 xDrive 50i White on Brown Leather Interior

4.4L  V8  xDrive All Wheel Drive Auto A/C Leather Interior  Power Seats  Memory Front Seats  Heated Front Seats  Heated Rear Seats  Heated Steering Wheel  Four-Zone Climate Control  Power Options  Power Panoramic Sunroof  Rear Sun Shades  Steering Wheel Mounted Controls  Auto Hold  Bluetooth Ready Navigation Backup Camera  Parking Distance Sensor  Apple Carplay  Android Auto  USB Input  AUX Input  Engine Push Start  Proximity Keys  Power Tailgate  Alloy Wheels Fog Lights 


*** ACCIDENT FREE *** CLEAN CARFAX *** LOW KM ***

*** Fully Certified ***

*** LOW KM ONLY 35,824 KM ***


CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=YWpXaJozwewnT8r2oype5iOWYO5vdYxS


3850 Steeles Ave West Unit # 17 Woodbridge, Ontario L4L 4Y6.

North East Corner of Steeles Ave W. and Weston Rd. (Behind Select Sandwich)

PHONE: (905) 265-9997

FAX:     (905) 265-9326


Hours Of Operation:

Monday to Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Sunday: By Appointment Only.

We are open 24/7 on www.autoberry.ca

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Panoramic Sunroof
Power Mirrors
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
5 Passenger
Dual Power Seats
Bluetooth
Dual Climate Control
Automatic climate control
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Proximity Key
Push Button Start
AWD
Automatic lights
BACKUP SENSORS
Accident Free
Aux in
2 keys
TOUCHSCREEN
Apple Car Play
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Android Audio
Cooled / Ventilated Seats
Birds Eye View Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

AutoBerry Canada

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

