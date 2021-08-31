Menu
New and Used Subaru Forester for Sale in Woodbridge, ON

Used 2015 Subaru Forester 2.5i Limited w/ EyeSight, Navigation, Leather, Sunroof, Reverse Camera, Power Liftgate & Much More! for sale in Guelph, ON

2015 Subaru Forester

2.5i Limited w/ EyeSight, Navigation, Leather, Sunroof, Reverse Camera, Power Liftgate & Much More!
$17,998
132,000KM
Silver
Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Guelph, ON

Used 2018 Subaru Forester AUTO AWD 4 NEW BRAKES B-TOOTH SAFETY B-CAMERA for sale in Oakville, ON

2018 Subaru Forester

AUTO AWD 4 NEW BRAKES B-TOOTH SAFETY B-CAMERA
$22,500
102,453KM
Blue
Rosa Auto Sales

Oakville, ON

Used 2019 Subaru Forester Sport AWD **Eyesight Package/Panoramic Roof** for sale in Barrie, ON

2019 Subaru Forester

Sport AWD **Eyesight Package/Panoramic Roof**
$31,988
53,687KM
Black
Bayfield Auto Sales

Barrie, ON

Used 2010 Subaru Forester X sport for sale in Hamilton, ON

2010 Subaru Forester

X sport
$6,995
191,621KM
Grey
Parkdale East Auto & Truck Centre

Hamilton, ON

Used 2013 Subaru Forester X Touring for sale in Scarborough, ON

2013 Subaru Forester

X Touring
$9,999
179,500KM
White
Why Buy New Motors

Scarborough, ON

Used 2017 Subaru Forester 2.5i Limited AWD, Back Up Cam, Pano Roof,Bluetooth for sale in Clarington, ON

2017 Subaru Forester

2.5i Limited AWD, Back Up Cam, Pano Roof,Bluetooth
$23,995
63,262KM
Ice Silver Metallic
Autoplanet

Clarington, ON

Used 2019 Subaru Forester Convenience AWD, Eyesight Package, Adaptive Cruise, Heated Seats, Power Seat & Much More! for sale in Guelph, ON

2019 Subaru Forester

Convenience AWD, Eyesight Package, Adaptive Cruise, Heated Seats, Power Seat & Much More!
$26,988
44,000KM
Blue
Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Guelph, ON

Used 2010 Subaru Forester X Limited for sale in Scarborough, ON

2010 Subaru Forester

X Limited
$3,490
274,861KM
Silver
Quality Auto Center

Scarborough, ON

Used 2011 Subaru Forester LIMITED | PANO | LOW KM | ONE OWNER | COMING SOON for sale in Vaughan, ON

2011 Subaru Forester

LIMITED | PANO | LOW KM | ONE OWNER | COMING SOON
$15,910
13,821KM
Satin White Pearl
Toronto Auto Brokers

Vaughan, ON

Used 2017 Subaru Forester 2.5i | SATELLITE RADIO | BLUETOOTH | FRONT HEATED SEATS | BACK-UP CAMERA | for sale in Innisfil, ON

2017 Subaru Forester

2.5i | SATELLITE RADIO | BLUETOOTH | FRONT HEATED SEATS | BACK-UP CAMERA |
$22,900
78,135KM
White
The Humberview Group

Innisfil, ON

Used 2011 Subaru Forester X Convenience/AWD/CLEAN CARFAX/BT/POWER OPTS for sale in Scarborough, ON

2011 Subaru Forester

X Convenience/AWD/CLEAN CARFAX/BT/POWER OPTS
$5,495
CALL
Silver - WE FINANCE EVERYONE!!!
Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.

Scarborough, ON

Used 2017 Subaru Forester XT Limited, Sunroof, Split Leather, Navigation, LED Headlights, Power Liftgate & Much More! for sale in Guelph, ON

2017 Subaru Forester

XT Limited, Sunroof, Split Leather, Navigation, LED Headlights, Power Liftgate & Much More!
$28,488
61,000KM
White
Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Guelph, ON

Used 2009 Subaru Forester X w/Premium Pkg ~ PANO ROOF ~ ALLOYS ~ CERTIFIED for sale in Toronto, ON

2009 Subaru Forester

X w/Premium Pkg ~ PANO ROOF ~ ALLOYS ~ CERTIFIED
$7,900
151,300KM
Black
K & L Auto Sales

Toronto, ON

Used 2017 Subaru Forester Convenience AWD, Back Up Camera, Heated Seats! for sale in Clarington, ON

2017 Subaru Forester

Convenience AWD, Back Up Camera, Heated Seats!
$21,495
91,119KM
CRYSTAL WHITE PEARL
Autoplanet

Clarington, ON

Used 2014 Subaru Forester 2.5i Limited Accident Free, One Owner!!! for sale in Woodbridge, ON

2014 Subaru Forester

2.5i Limited Accident Free, One Owner!!!
$10,888
186,329KM
Gray
AutoBerry Canada

Woodbridge, ON

Used 2017 Subaru Forester TOURING AWD for sale in Cayuga, ON

2017 Subaru Forester

TOURING AWD
$20,950
133,391KM
BLK
Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Cayuga, ON

Used 2016 Subaru Forester Convenience AWD, Back Up Cam, Heated Seats! for sale in Brampton, ON

2016 Subaru Forester

Convenience AWD, Back Up Cam, Heated Seats!
$19,995
115,186KM
CRYSTAL WHITE PEARL
Autoplanet

Brampton, ON

Used 2018 Subaru Forester Touring AWD, Sunroof, Back Up Cam, New Tires for sale in Brampton, ON

2018 Subaru Forester

Touring AWD, Sunroof, Back Up Cam, New Tires
$26,495
107,129KM
Dark Grey Metallic
Autoplanet

Brampton, ON

Used 2009 Subaru Forester X w/Premium Pkg for sale in Stouffville, ON

2009 Subaru Forester

X w/Premium Pkg
$3,995
204,000KM
Black
Paul's Auto Sales

Stouffville, ON

Used 2010 Subaru Forester 2.5X AS-IS SPECIAL | YOU CERTIFY, YOU SAVE! for sale in Kitchener, ON

2010 Subaru Forester

2.5X AS-IS SPECIAL | YOU CERTIFY, YOU SAVE!
$5,005
260,449KM
Sage Green Metallic
Kitchener Nissan

Kitchener, ON

Used 2012 Subaru Forester 5dr Wgn Auto 2.5X Limited/PANORAMIC SUNROOF for sale in Vaughan, ON

2012 Subaru Forester

5dr Wgn Auto 2.5X Limited/PANORAMIC SUNROOF
$12,888
116,613KM
Sage Green Metallic
Northline Motors Inc.

Vaughan, ON

Used 2013 Subaru Forester 2.5x Limited/AUTO/AWD/LEATHER/ROOF/LOADED/ALLOYS for sale in Scarborough, ON

2013 Subaru Forester

2.5x Limited/AUTO/AWD/LEATHER/ROOF/LOADED/ALLOYS
$11,995
157,117KM
Silver - WE FINANCE EVERYONE!!!
Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.

Scarborough, ON

Used 2011 Subaru Forester CERTIFIED- NO ACCIDENT HEATED SEATS X Convenience for sale in Toronto, ON

2011 Subaru Forester

CERTIFIED- NO ACCIDENT HEATED SEATS X Convenience
$6,995
180,000KM
Blue
Top Ten Auto

Toronto, ON

Used 2016 Subaru Forester 2.0XT Limited Package w/Technology Pkg Option for sale in Concord, ON

2016 Subaru Forester

2.0XT Limited Package w/Technology Pkg Option
$18,877
157,367KM
CRYSTAL WHITE PEARL
Seven View Chrysler

Concord, ON

Used 2018 Subaru Forester 2.5i Touring Sunroof, Blind Spot Monitors for sale in King, ON

2018 Subaru Forester

2.5i Touring Sunroof, Blind Spot Monitors
$25,987
55,103KM
Dark Grey
Leading Edge Motor Cars Inc.

King, ON

Used 2018 Subaru Forester TOURING for sale in North York, ON

2018 Subaru Forester

TOURING
$29,880
44,838KM
Grey
AA Canada Inc

North York, ON

Used 2010 Subaru Forester X Sport ~ ACCIDENT FREE ~ LOW KM ~ SAFETY INCLUDED for sale in Toronto, ON

2010 Subaru Forester

X Sport ~ ACCIDENT FREE ~ LOW KM ~ SAFETY INCLUDED
$7,900
135,700KM
Grey
K & L Auto Sales

Toronto, ON

Used 2015 Subaru Forester AWD for sale in Cayuga, ON

2015 Subaru Forester

AWD
$16,495
143,340KM
Red
Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Cayuga, ON

Used 2015 Subaru Forester LINMITED, 2.0XT, FULLY LOADED, MOONROOF, BACKUP CAM for sale in North York, ON

2015 Subaru Forester

LINMITED, 2.0XT, FULLY LOADED, MOONROOF, BACKUP CAM
$17,888
132,145KM
White
Montero Auto Centre

North York, ON

Used 2012 Subaru Forester RARE / 1 OWNER / MANUAL / TOURING PACKAGE / LOCAL for sale in Etobicoke, ON

2012 Subaru Forester

RARE / 1 OWNER / MANUAL / TOURING PACKAGE / LOCAL
$10,888
188,460KM
Grey
Bespoke Auto Gallery

Etobicoke, ON

Used 2014 Subaru Forester 2.5i Touring AS-IS SPECIAL | YOU CERTIFY, YOU SAVE! for sale in Kitchener, ON

2014 Subaru Forester

2.5i Touring AS-IS SPECIAL | YOU CERTIFY, YOU SAVE!
$11,499
251,057KM
Satin White Pearl
Kitchener Nissan

Kitchener, ON

Used 2014 Subaru Forester 2.5X AWD PREMUIM CAMERA CERTIFIED 2YR WARRANTY *FREE ACCIDENT* BLUETOOTH HEATED CRUISE ALLOYS for sale in Milton, ON

2014 Subaru Forester

2.5X AWD PREMUIM CAMERA CERTIFIED 2YR WARRANTY *FREE ACCIDENT* BLUETOOTH HEATED CRUISE ALLOYS
$11,595
179,195KM
Silver
Auto Moto of Ontario

Milton, ON

Used 2018 Subaru Forester Touring AWD, Back Up Cam, Sunroof, Bluetooth for sale in Brampton, ON

2018 Subaru Forester

Touring AWD, Back Up Cam, Sunroof, Bluetooth
$24,995
117,971KM
Dark Grey Metallic
Autoplanet

Brampton, ON

Used 2018 Subaru Forester TOURING W/EYESIGHT PKG for sale in Ancaster, ON

2018 Subaru Forester

TOURING W/EYESIGHT PKG
$33,995
2,500KM
Blue
Village Auto of Ancaster

Ancaster, ON

Used 2018 Subaru Forester 2.5i SOLD SOLD THANK YOU for sale in Etobicoke, ON

2018 Subaru Forester

2.5i SOLD SOLD THANK YOU
$17,988
128,000KM
Black
Lang Motorcar

Etobicoke, ON

Used 2014 Subaru Forester i Touring for sale in Vaughan, ON

2014 Subaru Forester

i Touring
$15,750
112,000KM
Green
Rowel's Auto Sales

Vaughan, ON

Used 2017 Subaru Forester 2.5i Convenience CAM P/SEAT HTD-SEATS for sale in St. Catharines, ON

2017 Subaru Forester

2.5i Convenience CAM P/SEAT HTD-SEATS
$19,298
108,352KM
Dark Gray Metallic
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

St. Catharines, ON

Used 2014 Subaru Forester Wgn Auto 2.5i Touring for sale in Nobleton, ON

2014 Subaru Forester

Wgn Auto 2.5i Touring
$11,900
165,883KM
Silver
Carline Automotive

Nobleton, ON

Used 2015 Subaru Forester 2.5i Convenience Package Pano Roof | Backup Camera | Heated Seats for sale in Waterloo, ON

2015 Subaru Forester

2.5i Convenience Package Pano Roof | Backup Camera | Heated Seats
$16,590
102,500KM
Silver
Carimex

Waterloo, ON

Used 2017 Subaru Forester AWD Camera/Bluetooth/Cruise&GPS*$169/bw for sale in Mississauga, ON

2017 Subaru Forester

AWD Camera/Bluetooth/Cruise&GPS*$169/bw
$18,888
88,583KM
Gray
Autotech Emporium

Mississauga, ON

Used 2018 Subaru Forester 2.5i Convenience CVT for sale in Waterloo, ON

2018 Subaru Forester

2.5i Convenience CVT
$20,275
118,262KM
White
Canada Cars

Waterloo, ON

Used 2018 Subaru Forester 2.5i TOURING BLIND SPOT REAR VIEW CAMERA SUNROOF for sale in North York, ON

2018 Subaru Forester

2.5i TOURING BLIND SPOT REAR VIEW CAMERA SUNROOF
$20,766
134,000KM
Dark Grey Metallic
Autopia Cars

North York, ON

Used 2018 Subaru Forester Touring AWD, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Clean Carfax for sale in Brampton, ON

2018 Subaru Forester

Touring AWD, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Clean Carfax
$23,995
119,445KM
Crystal Black Silica
Autoplanet

Brampton, ON

Used 2017 Subaru Forester CONVENIENCE | CAMERA | HEATED SEATS | BLUETOOTH for sale in Kitchener, ON

2017 Subaru Forester

CONVENIENCE | CAMERA | HEATED SEATS | BLUETOOTH
$20,493
86,801KM
Grey
Most Wanted Cars by Theo Motors

Kitchener, ON

Used 2017 Subaru Forester 2.5i CONVENIENCE REAR VIEW CAMERA ALL WHEEL DRIVE for sale in North York, ON

2017 Subaru Forester

2.5i CONVENIENCE REAR VIEW CAMERA ALL WHEEL DRIVE
$20,000
86,000KM
Crystal Black Silica
Autopia Cars

North York, ON

Used 2018 Subaru Forester 2.5i AWD Touring With Eyesight Pkg Panoramic Certified for sale in Milton, ON

2018 Subaru Forester

2.5i AWD Touring With Eyesight Pkg Panoramic Certified
$18,795
142,658KM
Silver
LooLoo Auto Sales

Milton, ON

Used 2017 Subaru Forester TOURING PZEV AWD for sale in Cayuga, ON

2017 Subaru Forester

TOURING PZEV AWD
$20,950
121,525KM
BLK
Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Cayuga, ON

Used 2014 Subaru Forester Touring | AWD | LEATHER | NO ACCIDENTS for sale in Barrie, ON

2014 Subaru Forester

Touring | AWD | LEATHER | NO ACCIDENTS
$14,995
151,836KM
Green
Car Central

Barrie, ON

Used 2018 Subaru Forester LIMITED AWD for sale in Cayuga, ON

2018 Subaru Forester

LIMITED AWD
$24,595
115,570KM
Red
Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Cayuga, ON

Used 2014 Subaru Forester 2.0i w/Touring Pkg for sale in Barrie, ON

2014 Subaru Forester

2.0i w/Touring Pkg
$13,988
132,910KM
Black
Raes Auto Sales

Barrie, ON

