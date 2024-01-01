$CALL+ tax & licensing
2014 Kia Forte
SE
2014 Kia Forte
SE
Discover Kia
600 North River Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1E 1K1
902-894-4069
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
45,863KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KNAFX4A64E5130225
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 45,863 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
Automatic
Discover Kia
600 North River Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1E 1K1
2014 Kia Forte