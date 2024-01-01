Menu
2014 Kia Forte

45,863 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Location

Discover Kia

600 North River Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1E 1K1

902-894-4069

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

45,863KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KNAFX4A64E5130225

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 45,863 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

