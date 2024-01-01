Menu
Account
Sign In

2022 Honda Accord

14,400 KM

Details Features

$37,862

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Honda Accord

Touring

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Honda Accord

Touring

Location

Centennial Honda

610 South Dr, Summerside, PE C1N 3Z4

1-902-436-9158

  1. 10951553
  2. 10951553
  3. 10951553
  4. 10951553
  5. 10951553
  6. 10951553
  7. 10951553
  8. 10951553
  9. 10951553
  10. 10951553
  11. 10951553
  12. 10951553
  13. 10951553
  14. 10951553
  15. 10951553
  16. 10951553
  17. 10951553
  18. 10951553
  19. 10951553
  20. 10951553
  21. 10951553
  22. 10951553
  23. 10951553
  24. 10951553
  25. 10951553
  26. 10951553
  27. 10951553
  28. 10951553
  29. 10951553
  30. 10951553
  31. 10951553
Contact Seller

$37,862

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
14,400KM
Used
VIN 1HGCV1F99NA800356

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Sonic Grey Pearl
  • Interior Colour BLACK, FABRIC SEATING SURFACES
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 14,400 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Heads-Up Display
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Centennial Honda

Used 2020 Honda CR-V LX AWD for sale in Summerside, PE
2020 Honda CR-V LX AWD 33,256 KM $31,303 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Honda Civic LX for sale in Summerside, PE
2020 Honda Civic LX 21,203 KM $24,896 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Honda HR-V LX AWD for sale in Summerside, PE
2021 Honda HR-V LX AWD 37,055 KM $28,803 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Centennial Honda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Centennial Honda

Centennial Honda

610 South Dr, Summerside, PE C1N 3Z4

Call Dealer

1-902-436-XXXX

(click to show)

1-902-436-9158

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$37,862

+ taxes & licensing

Centennial Honda

1-902-436-9158

Contact Seller
2022 Honda Accord