$2,300+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2010 Kia Forte
Koup SX
2010 Kia Forte
Koup SX
Location
Kenny U-Pull
1798 Boulevard Maloney Est, Gatineau, QC J8R 3Z4
844-536-6987
$2,300
+ taxes & licensing
284,928KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KNAFW6A3XA5246446
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Sélectionnez la couleur extérieure...
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 284,928 KM
Vehicle Description
Demarre et conduit, aucune lumiere sur le tableau de bord. rouille au quart arriere.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel
Digital clock
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Power Sunroof
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Interval wipers
Front air dam
Windows
MOONROOF
Additional Features
STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Pulse Wiper
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Trunk Anti Trap Device
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor
AM-FM-CD Player
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Kenny U-Pull
Kenny U-Pull
Kenny Gatineau
1798 Boulevard Maloney Est, Gatineau, QC J8R 3Z4
Call Dealer
844-536-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
$2,300
+ taxes & licensing
Kenny U-Pull
844-536-6987
2010 Kia Forte