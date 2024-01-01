Menu
<p>Demarre et conduit, aucune lumiere sur le tableau de bord. rouille au quart arriere. </p>

2010 Kia Forte

284,928 KM

$2,300

+ tax & licensing
2010 Kia Forte

Koup SX

2010 Kia Forte

Koup SX

Kenny U-Pull

1798 Boulevard Maloney Est, Gatineau, QC J8R 3Z4

844-536-6987

$2,300

+ taxes & licensing

284,928KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KNAFW6A3XA5246446

  • Exterior Colour Sélectionnez la couleur extérieure...
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 284,928 KM

Demarre et conduit, aucune lumiere sur le tableau de bord. rouille au quart arriere.

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel
Digital clock

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Power Sunroof
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Interval wipers
Front air dam

Windows

MOONROOF

Additional Features

STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Pulse Wiper
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Trunk Anti Trap Device
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor
AM-FM-CD Player

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny Gatineau

1798 Boulevard Maloney Est, Gatineau, QC J8R 3Z4

2010 Kia Forte