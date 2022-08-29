$CALL+ tax & licensing
Nelson GM
306-868-5555
2016 Jeep Cherokee
North
200 Nelson Industrial Drive, Avonlea, SK S0H 0C0
140,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9094669
- Stock #: 22189A
- VIN: 1C4PJMCB7GW263769
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 140,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Rear Defrost
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription
200 Nelson Industrial Drive, Avonlea, SK S0H 0C0