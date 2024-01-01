$43,968+ tax & licensing
2021 RAM 1500
Tradesman SXT 4x4 | Quad Cab | Bluetooth
Location
Indian Head Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
501 Johnston Ave, Indian Head, SK S0G 2K0
306-695-2254
$43,968
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # 4223B
- Mileage 26,589 KM
Vehicle Description
You won't believe the deal on this 2021 Ram 1500 SXT Quad Cab 4x4! This Bright White truck comes ready to hit the road as part of our Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) program, Bluetooth streaming, tire fill alert, rear back-up camera, trailer brake control, Class IV hitch receiver, spray-in bedliner and so much more. We can't wait to see you at Indian Head Chrysler for a test drive!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Mechanical
Interior
Additional Features
Indian Head Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
