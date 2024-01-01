Menu
Account
Sign In
You wont believe the deal on this 2021 Ram 1500 SXT Quad Cab 4x4! This Bright White truck comes ready to hit the road as part of our Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) program, Bluetooth streaming, tire fill alert, rear back-up camera, trailer brake control, Class IV hitch receiver, spray-in bedliner and so much more. We cant wait to see you at Indian Head Chrysler for a test drive!

2021 RAM 1500

26,589 KM

Details Description Features

$43,968

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 RAM 1500

Tradesman SXT 4x4 | Quad Cab | Bluetooth

Watch This Vehicle

2021 RAM 1500

Tradesman SXT 4x4 | Quad Cab | Bluetooth

Location

Indian Head Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

501 Johnston Ave, Indian Head, SK S0G 2K0

306-695-2254

  1. 10976669
  2. 10976669
  3. 10976669
  4. 10976669
  5. 10976669
  6. 10976669
  7. 10976669
  8. 10976669
  9. 10976669
  10. 10976669
  11. 10976669
  12. 10976669
  13. 10976669
  14. 10976669
  15. 10976669
  16. 10976669
  17. 10976669
  18. 10976669
  19. 10976669
  20. 10976669
  21. 10976669
  22. 10976669
  23. 10976669
  24. 10976669
  25. 10976669
  26. 10976669
  27. 10976669
  28. 10976669
  29. 10976669
  30. 10976669
  31. 10976669
  32. 10976669
  33. 10976669
  34. 10976669
  35. 10976669
  36. 10976669
  37. 10976669
  38. 10976669
  39. 10976669
  40. 10976669
  41. 10976669
  42. 10976669
  43. 10976669
  44. 10976669
  45. 10976669
  46. 10976669
  47. 10976669
  48. 10976669
  49. 10976669
  50. 10976669
Contact Seller

$43,968

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
26,589KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6RRFCG8MN528815

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 4223B
  • Mileage 26,589 KM

Vehicle Description

You won't believe the deal on this 2021 Ram 1500 SXT Quad Cab 4x4! This Bright White truck comes ready to hit the road as part of our Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) program, Bluetooth streaming, tire fill alert, rear back-up camera, trailer brake control, Class IV hitch receiver, spray-in bedliner and so much more. We can't wait to see you at Indian Head Chrysler for a test drive!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer
Compass

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Indian Head Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

Used 2021 RAM 1500 Tradesman SXT 4x4 | Quad Cab | Bluetooth for sale in Indian Head, SK
2021 RAM 1500 Tradesman SXT 4x4 | Quad Cab | Bluetooth 26,589 KM $43,968 + tax & lic
Used 2022 RAM 1500 Rebel for sale in Indian Head, SK
2022 RAM 1500 Rebel 52,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe XL Luxury 7 Passenger - Sunroof - Leather for sale in Indian Head, SK
2014 Hyundai Santa Fe XL Luxury 7 Passenger - Sunroof - Leather 182,276 KM $19,569 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Indian Head Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Indian Head Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

Indian Head Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

501 Johnston Ave, Indian Head, SK S0G 2K0

Call Dealer

306-695-XXXX

(click to show)

306-695-2254

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$43,968

+ taxes & licensing

Indian Head Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

306-695-2254

Contact Seller
2021 RAM 1500