2016 Audi A3
2.0T quattro Technik - Sunroof - Leather Seats
Location
Fraser Valley Pre-Owned
30125 AUTOMALL DRIVE, Abbotsford, BC V2T 6Y9
- Listing ID: 10635744
- Stock #: B5730
- VIN: WAUK8GFF3G1055730
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 26,790 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Navigation, Heated Seats, Adaptive Cruise!
This A3 is more than a masterpiece of engineering or design. It is a show of craftsmanship. This 2016 Audi A3 is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
This A3 has been relentlessly refined to fit the idea of master craft. From the incredibly responsive drivetrain, the suspension and torque vectoring that harnesses it, and even the cabin that will quickly become your sanctuary. If you have wondered what it would feel like to drive a classic masterpiece, look no further than this A3.This low mileage sedan has just 26,790 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 6 speed manual transmission and is powered by a 220HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our A3's trim level is 2.0T quattro Technik. This Technik trim adds incredible features for style and tech like navigation, blind spot detection, parking sensors, a rear camera, adaptive cruise, aluminum trim, Audi music interface, and interior LED lighting. Additional features include heated leather seats, a panoramic sunroof, remote keyless entry, Audi pre-sense basic, automatic climate control, aluminum wheels, and automatic headlights. Infotainment features include satellite radio, Bluetooth, a monochrome driver information system, and a multifunction steering wheel. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Leather Seats, Navigation, Heated Seats, Adaptive Cruise, Blind Spot Detection, Park Assist.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
