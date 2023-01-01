Filter Results
New and Used Ford Escape for Sale
Showing 1-50 of 1,291
2017 Ford Escape
SE ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~
$15,990
152,386KM
First Choice Motors
North York, ON
2015 Ford Escape
SE ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~
$8,990
246,186KM
First Choice Motors
North York, ON
2006 Ford Escape
4dr 3.0L XLT
$5,200
205,000KM
Auto Nation Car Sales
Windsor, ON
Buy From Home Options
2012 Ford Escape
XLT 3L/ONE OWNER/NO ACCIDENTS/CERTIFIED
Sale
$10,490
159,000KM
A&S Prestige Auto Sales
Cambridge, ON
2017 Ford Escape
SE 4WD - BACK-UP CAM! HEATED SEATS! SPORTS PKG!
$20,999
91,706KM
Fitzgerald Motors
Kitchener, ON
2021 Ford Escape
SEL AWD - LEATHER! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! BSM! PANOO ROOF!
$32,999
42,035KM
Fitzgerald Motors
Kitchener, ON
2012 Ford Escape
XLT Certified Extended Warranty One Owner
$9,995
195,700KM
Auto Republic
Orillia, ON
Buy From Home Options
2017 Ford Escape
4 portes SE, Traction avant * ECOBOOST
$14,996
140,779KM
Saint-Jean Hyundai
Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, QC
2020 Ford Escape
Titanium hybride TI
$34,695
91,039KM
Saint-Jean Hyundai
Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, QC
2021 Ford Escape
SEL |CO-PILOT 360+| NAV | POWER LIFTGATE | LEATHER
$31,888
53,377KM
Car Nation Canada
Brantford, ON
Buy From Home Options
2018 Ford Escape
SE 4x4
$22,999
47,890KM
Vance Motors Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram
Bancroft, ON
Buy From Home Options
2015 Ford Escape
FWD 4dr SE Navi/Backup Cam/2 sets tires
Sale
$11,990
163,010KM
1st Auto Group
Etobicoke, ON
2015 Ford Escape
4WD 4dr SE | $0 DOWN - EVERYONE APPROVED!!
$13,988
172,410KM
GT Motor Sports Airdrie
Airdrie, AB
2017 Ford Escape
SE
$15,999
213,496KM
Vance Motors Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram
Bancroft, ON
Buy From Home Options
2020 Ford Escape
Titanium AWD
$36,995
23,050KM
Stauffer Motors Limited
Tillsonburg, ON
Buy From Home Options