New and Used Ford Escape for Sale

Used 2017 Ford Escape SE ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~ for sale in North York, ON

2017 Ford Escape

SE ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~
$15,990
+ tax & lic
152,386KM
First Choice Motors

North York, ON

Used 2015 Ford Escape SE ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~ for sale in North York, ON

2015 Ford Escape

SE ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~
$8,990
+ tax & lic
246,186KM
First Choice Motors

North York, ON

Used 2011 Ford Escape Fwd 4dr I4 Xlt for sale in Mississauga, ON

2011 Ford Escape

Fwd 4dr I4 Xlt
$3,990
+ tax & lic
252,000KM
Gardiner Motors

Mississauga, ON

Used 2015 Ford Escape 4WD 4dr SE for sale in Midland, ON

2015 Ford Escape

4WD 4dr SE
$14,995
+ tax & lic
139,128KM
Bourgeois Motors

Midland, ON

Used 2009 Ford Escape FWD 4DR V6 AUTO XLT for sale in Burlington, ON

2009 Ford Escape

FWD 4DR V6 AUTO XLT
$7,000
+ tax & lic
131,000KM
Montague Motors

Burlington, ON

New 2023 Ford Escape ST-Line for sale in Embrun, ON

2023 Ford Escape

ST-Line
$46,144
+ tax & lic
10KM
Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.

Embrun, ON

Used 2015 Ford Escape SE for sale in New Westminster, BC

2015 Ford Escape

SE
$21,900
+ tax & lic
CALL
Key West Ford

New Westminster, BC

New 2023 Ford Escape ST-Line Elite for sale in Ottawa, ON

2023 Ford Escape

ST-Line Elite
$47,324
+ tax & lic
26KM
Barrhaven Ford

Ottawa, ON

Used 2006 Ford Escape 4dr 3.0L XLT for sale in Windsor, ON

2006 Ford Escape

4dr 3.0L XLT
$5,200
+ tax & lic
205,000KM
Auto Nation Car Sales

Windsor, ON

New 2023 Ford Escape ST-Line Elite AWD for sale in Selkirk, MB

2023 Ford Escape

ST-Line Elite AWD
$51,373
+ tax & lic
4KM
Steeltown Ford

Selkirk, MB

Used 2012 Ford Escape 4WD 4dr XLT for sale in Mississauga, ON

2012 Ford Escape

4WD 4dr XLT
$4,920
+ tax & lic
205,000KM
Gardiner Motors

Mississauga, ON

Used 2019 Ford Escape SE for sale in Moncton, NB

2019 Ford Escape

SE
$23,996
+ tax & lic
76,141KM
Acadia Toyota

Moncton, NB

Used 2004 Ford Escape 4dr XLT Duratec 4WD for sale in Langley, BC

2004 Ford Escape

4dr XLT Duratec 4WD
Sale
$5,850
+ tax & lic
254,000KM
Fraser Auto Sales

Langley, BC

New 2023 Ford Escape Platinum 600A for sale in Camrose, AB

2023 Ford Escape

Platinum 600A
$53,400
+ tax & lic
CALL
Lamb Ford

Camrose, AB

Used 2012 Ford Escape XLT for sale in Calgary, AB

2012 Ford Escape

XLT
$6,950
+ tax & lic
158,350KM
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Calgary, AB

Used 2005 Ford Escape XLT for sale in Calgary, AB

2005 Ford Escape

XLT
$2,950
+ tax & lic
226,526KM
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Calgary, AB

Used 2013 Ford Escape SE for sale in Brampton, ON

2013 Ford Escape

SE
$9,995
+ tax & lic
160,300KM
Empire Motorz

Brampton, ON

Used 2012 Ford Escape XLT 3L/ONE OWNER/NO ACCIDENTS/CERTIFIED for sale in Cambridge, ON

2012 Ford Escape

XLT 3L/ONE OWNER/NO ACCIDENTS/CERTIFIED
Sale
$10,490
+ tax & lic
159,000KM
A&S Prestige Auto Sales

Cambridge, ON

Used 2017 Ford Escape S for sale in Caraquet, NB

2017 Ford Escape

S
$15,995
+ tax & lic
144,476KM
Gauvin Auto

Caraquet, NB

Used 2017 Ford Escape Titanium for sale in Harriston, ON

2017 Ford Escape

Titanium
$23,500
+ tax & lic
96,000KM
Leslie Motors Ltd.

Harriston, ON

Used 2017 Ford Escape SE 4WD - BACK-UP CAM! HEATED SEATS! SPORTS PKG! for sale in Kitchener, ON

2017 Ford Escape

SE 4WD - BACK-UP CAM! HEATED SEATS! SPORTS PKG!
$20,999
+ tax & lic
91,706KM
Fitzgerald Motors

Kitchener, ON

Used 2017 Ford Escape SE 4WD for sale in London, ON

2017 Ford Escape

SE 4WD
$20,991
+ tax & lic
111,000KM
Downtown Motor Products

London, ON

Used 2009 Ford Escape LIMITED 4WD V6 for sale in Stittsville, ON

2009 Ford Escape

LIMITED 4WD V6
$2,100
+ tax & lic
175,529KM
CFT Auto Sales

Stittsville, ON

Used 2021 Ford Escape SEL AWD - LEATHER! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! BSM! PANOO ROOF! for sale in Kitchener, ON

2021 Ford Escape

SEL AWD - LEATHER! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! BSM! PANOO ROOF!
$32,999
+ tax & lic
42,035KM
Fitzgerald Motors

Kitchener, ON

Used 2013 Ford Escape SE for sale in Cayuga, ON

2013 Ford Escape

SE
$4,995
+ tax & lic
229,433KM
Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Cayuga, ON

Used 2009 Ford Escape Limited for sale in Regina, SK

2009 Ford Escape

Limited
$9,998
+ tax & lic
200,549KM
Wow Cars

Regina, SK

Used 2012 Ford Escape XLT Certified Extended Warranty One Owner for sale in Orillia, ON

2012 Ford Escape

XLT Certified Extended Warranty One Owner
$9,995
+ tax & lic
195,700KM
Auto Republic

Orillia, ON

Used 2012 Ford Escape XLT for sale in Hamilton, ON

2012 Ford Escape

XLT
$9,495
+ tax & lic
143,200KM
Lovely Auto Sales Limited

Hamilton, ON

Used 2017 Ford Escape SE for sale in Orleans, ON

2017 Ford Escape

SE
$20,999
+ tax & lic
87,859KM
Myers Automotive Group

Orleans, ON

Used 2018 Ford Escape SE for sale in St. Catharines, ON

2018 Ford Escape

SE
$18,498
+ tax & lic
173,245KM
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

St. Catharines, ON

Used 2018 Ford Escape SE for sale in St. Catharines, ON

2018 Ford Escape

SE
$17,498
+ tax & lic
166,134KM
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

St. Catharines, ON

Used 2019 Ford Escape SE for sale in St. Catharines, ON

2019 Ford Escape

SE
$19,498
+ tax & lic
172,173KM
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

St. Catharines, ON

Used 2017 Ford Escape 4 portes SE, Traction avant * ECOBOOST for sale in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, QC

2017 Ford Escape

4 portes SE, Traction avant * ECOBOOST
$14,996
+ tax & lic
140,779KM
Saint-Jean Hyundai

Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, QC

Used 2020 Ford Escape Titanium hybride TI for sale in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, QC

2020 Ford Escape

Titanium hybride TI
$34,695
+ tax & lic
91,039KM
Saint-Jean Hyundai

Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, QC

Used 2021 Ford Escape SEL |CO-PILOT 360+| NAV | POWER LIFTGATE | LEATHER for sale in Brantford, ON

2021 Ford Escape

SEL |CO-PILOT 360+| NAV | POWER LIFTGATE | LEATHER
$31,888
+ tax & lic
53,377KM
Car Nation Canada

Brantford, ON

Used 2018 Ford Escape SE 4x4 for sale in Bancroft, ON

2018 Ford Escape

SE 4x4
$22,999
+ tax & lic
47,890KM
Vance Motors Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

Bancroft, ON

Used 2015 Ford Escape FWD 4dr SE for sale in Fenwick, ON

2015 Ford Escape

FWD 4dr SE
$8,490
+ tax & lic
CALL
Japanese Sport Car

Fenwick, ON

New 2023 Ford Escape for sale in Red Deer, AB

2023 Ford Escape

$51,824
+ tax & lic
10KM
MGM Ford Lincoln

Red Deer, AB

Used 2015 Ford Escape FWD 4dr SE Navi/Backup Cam/2 sets tires for sale in Etobicoke, ON

2015 Ford Escape

FWD 4dr SE Navi/Backup Cam/2 sets tires
Sale
$11,990
+ tax & lic
163,010KM
1st Auto Group

Etobicoke, ON

Used 2015 Ford Escape 4WD 4dr SE for sale in Etobicoke, ON

2015 Ford Escape

4WD 4dr SE
Sale
$12,800
+ tax & lic
149,725KM
1st Auto Group

Etobicoke, ON

Used 2018 Ford Escape SE for sale in Oshawa, ON

2018 Ford Escape

SE
$18,999
+ tax & lic
154,055KM
Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

Oshawa, ON

Used 2019 Ford Escape Titanium for sale in Campbell River, BC

2019 Ford Escape

Titanium
$35,888
+ tax & lic
60,985KM
Pacific Nations Auto Sales & Finance

Campbell River, BC

Used 2015 Ford Escape 4WD 4dr SE | $0 DOWN - EVERYONE APPROVED!! for sale in Airdrie, AB

2015 Ford Escape

4WD 4dr SE | $0 DOWN - EVERYONE APPROVED!!
$13,988
+ tax & lic
172,410KM
GT Motor Sports Airdrie

Airdrie, AB

New 2023 Ford Escape Active for sale in Mississauga, ON

2023 Ford Escape

Active
$41,269
+ tax & lic
CALL
Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

Mississauga, ON

Used 2015 Ford Escape SE for sale in Winnipeg, MB

2015 Ford Escape

SE
$15,999
+ tax & lic
143,175KM
Match Auto Market

Winnipeg, MB

Used 2020 Ford Escape SE AWD for sale in Midland, ON

2020 Ford Escape

SE AWD
$28,495
+ tax & lic
26,000KM
Bourgeois Motors

Midland, ON

Used 2017 Ford Escape SE for sale in Bancroft, ON

2017 Ford Escape

SE
$15,999
+ tax & lic
213,496KM
Vance Motors Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

Bancroft, ON

Used 2016 Ford Escape 4WD 4dr SE Navi/Backup Cam for sale in Etobicoke, ON

2016 Ford Escape

4WD 4dr SE Navi/Backup Cam
Sale
$12,800
+ tax & lic
185,555KM
1st Auto Group

Etobicoke, ON

Used 2019 Ford Escape for sale in Edmonton, AB

2019 Ford Escape

$27,712
+ tax & lic
102,853KM
Go Mazda

Edmonton, AB

Used 2020 Ford Escape Titanium AWD for sale in Tillsonburg, ON

2020 Ford Escape

Titanium AWD
$36,995
+ tax & lic
23,050KM
Stauffer Motors Limited

Tillsonburg, ON

