Menu
Account
Sign In
2006 Honda Civic Hybrid, 1.3L, 4 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, FWD, 4-Wheel ABS, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, white exterior, black interior, cloth. $11,870.00 plus $375 processing fee, $12,245.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

2006 Honda Civic

77,184 KM

Details Description Features

$11,870

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2006 Honda Civic

Hybrid

Watch This Vehicle

2006 Honda Civic

Hybrid

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

  1. 11317819
  2. 11317819
  3. 11317819
  4. 11317819
  5. 11317819
  6. 11317819
  7. 11317819
  8. 11317819
  9. 11317819
  10. 11317819
  11. 11317819
  12. 11317819
  13. 11317819
  14. 11317819
  15. 11317819
  16. 11317819
  17. 11317819
  18. 11317819
  19. 11317819
  20. 11317819
  21. 11317819
  22. 11317819
  23. 11317819
  24. 11317819
  25. 11317819
  26. 11317819
  27. 11317819
  28. 11317819
  29. 11317819
  30. 11317819
  31. 11317819
  32. 11317819
  33. 11317819
  34. 11317819
  35. 11317819
  36. 11317819
  37. 11317819
  38. 11317819
  39. 11317819
  40. 11317819
  41. 11317819
  42. 11317819
  43. 11317819
  44. 11317819
  45. 11317819
  46. 11317819
  47. 11317819
  48. 11317819
  49. 11317819
  50. 11317819
Contact Seller

$11,870

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
77,184KM
Used
VIN JHMFA36236S801597

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 77,184 KM

Vehicle Description

2006 Honda Civic Hybrid, 1.3L, 4 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, FWD, 4-Wheel ABS, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, white exterior, black interior, cloth. $11,870.00 plus $375 processing fee, $12,245.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
tilt steering
Trip Computer

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Safety

Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Additional Features

Front side airbag
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Repo.com

Used 2008 Ford F-450 Crew Cab 4WD Service Truck Dually Diesel for sale in Burnaby, BC
2008 Ford F-450 Crew Cab 4WD Service Truck Dually Diesel 234,622 KM $21,250 + tax & lic
Used 2014 International TerraStar Cube Van Diesel 18 foot With Power Tail Gate for sale in Burnaby, BC
2014 International TerraStar Cube Van Diesel 18 foot With Power Tail Gate 202,862 KM $25,670 + tax & lic
Used 2007 Freightliner M2106 Bucket Dump Truck Diesel Dually Hydraulic Brakes for sale in Burnaby, BC
2007 Freightliner M2106 Bucket Dump Truck Diesel Dually Hydraulic Brakes 109,285 KM $88,510 + tax & lic

Email Repo.com

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

Call Dealer

604-522-XXXX

(click to show)

604-522-7376

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$11,870

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

Contact Seller
2006 Honda Civic