2007 Freightliner M2

$39,780 + taxes & licensing C A L L Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9032584

9032584 Stock #: BC0035245

BC0035245 VIN: 1FVACXCS47HY30952

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Minivan / Van

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Stock # BC0035245

Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Power Door Locks Tachometer Tilt Steering Column tilt steering Trip Computer Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Safety Daytime Running Lights Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag Mechanical Limited Slip Differential Locking Differential Exterior Automatic Headlights

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.