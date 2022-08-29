Menu
2007 Freightliner M2

0 KM

$39,780

+ tax & licensing
$39,780

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

2007 Freightliner M2

2007 Freightliner M2

106 MEDIUM DUTY 26 Foot Refrigerated Cube Van With Ramp Air Brakes Diesel

2007 Freightliner M2

106 MEDIUM DUTY 26 Foot Refrigerated Cube Van With Ramp Air Brakes Diesel

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$39,780

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  Listing ID: 9032584
  • Stock #: BC0035245
  • VIN: 1FVACXCS47HY30952

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # BC0035245
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

2007 Freightliner M2 106 Medium Duty 26 Foot Refrigerated Cube Van With Ramp Air Brakes Diesel, 6.4L L6 DIESEL engine, 6 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, 4X2, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, power door locks, power windows, white exterior, black interior. Certification and Decal valid until February 2023. $39,780.00 plus $350 processing fee, $40,130.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
AM/FM Radio
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Limited Slip Differential
Locking Differential
Automatic Headlights

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

