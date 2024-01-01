Menu
2009 Ford F-450 SD Crew Cab 9 Foot Flat Deck 4WD Dually Diesel, 6.4L V8 OHV 32V TURBO DIESEL engine, 8 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, 4WD, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, white exterior, grey interior, cloth. From back of storage container to end of flat deck is 7 feet. $21,950.00 plus $375 processing fee, $22,325.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

2009 Ford F-450

176,814 KM

Details Description

$21,950

+ tax & licensing
2009 Ford F-450

SD Crew Cab 9 Foot Flat Deck 4WD Dually Diesel

11957061

2009 Ford F-450

SD Crew Cab 9 Foot Flat Deck 4WD Dually Diesel

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$21,950

+ taxes & licensing

Used
176,814KM
VIN 1FDAW47RX9EB00469

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 176,814 KM

Vehicle Description

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

$21,950

+ taxes & licensing

2009 Ford F-450