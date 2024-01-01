Menu
Account
Sign In
Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 30-day or 2000 KM exchange privilege, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!

2015 Audi Q3

9,350 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Audi Q3

2.0T Progressiv quattro 6sp Tiptronic

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Audi Q3

2.0T Progressiv quattro 6sp Tiptronic

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

  1. 11074769
  2. 11074769
  3. 11074769
  4. 11074769
  5. 11074769
  6. 11074769
  7. 11074769
  8. 11074769
  9. 11074769
  10. 11074769
  11. 11074769
  12. 11074769
  13. 11074769
  14. 11074769
  15. 11074769
  16. 11074769
  17. 11074769
  18. 11074769
  19. 11074769
  20. 11074769
  21. 11074769
  22. 11074769
  23. 11074769
  24. 11074769
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
9,350KM
Used
VIN WA1EFEFS2FR009338

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Florett Silver Met
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 9,350 KM

Vehicle Description

Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 30-day or 2000 KM exchange privilege, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Audi

Used 1990 Volvo XC90 T6 AWD Inscription (6-Seat) for sale in Burnaby, BC
1990 Volvo XC90 T6 AWD Inscription (6-Seat) 75,600 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 Audi A5 Sportback 45 2.0T Progressiv quattro 7sp S Tronic for sale in Burnaby, BC
2022 Audi A5 Sportback 45 2.0T Progressiv quattro 7sp S Tronic 23,650 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 Audi Q8 55 3.0T Technik quattro 8sp Tiptronic for sale in Burnaby, BC
2021 Audi Q8 55 3.0T Technik quattro 8sp Tiptronic 57,100 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Audi

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

Call Dealer

604-293-XXXX

(click to show)

604-293-2834

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

Contact Seller
2015 Audi Q3