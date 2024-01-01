Menu
2024-01-01

2018 Ford Transit 350 HD High Roof Cargo Van, 3.2L L5 DIESEL engine 5 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, RWD, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, back up camera, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, white exterior, black interior, cloth. $38,810.00 plus $375 processing fee, $39,185.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

2018 Ford Transit

138,053 KM

Details Description Features

$38,810

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Ford Transit

350 HD High Roof Cargo Van Dually Diesel

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Ford Transit

350 HD High Roof Cargo Van Dually Diesel

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

Contact Seller

$38,810

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
138,053KM
Used
VIN 1FTRS4XV8JKA60141

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 5-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 138,053 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
tilt steering

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Safety

ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Additional Features

Driver Power Seat
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

$38,810

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

2018 Ford Transit