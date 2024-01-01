Menu
2021 Ford Transit T-350 Reefer 13 Foot Cube Van, 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V engine, RWD, cruise control, bluetooth, power mirror, automatic headlights, Zanotti reefer, ac, am/fm radio, 4 aux buttons, power windows, power locks, overnight reefer plug, cargo, ramp, backup camera. Measurements: 11 foot 6 inches height, 7 foot wide, 13 foot long.(All the measurements are deemed to be true but are not guaranteed). Certification and decal valid until March 2025. $69,850.00 plus $375 processing fee, $70,225.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

2021 Ford Transit

65,883 KM

$69,850

+ tax & licensing
Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$69,850

+ taxes & licensing

65,883KM
Used
VIN 1FDBW5Z80MKA08988

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 65,883 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Mechanical

Locking Differential

Additional Features

Front side airbag
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

2021 Ford Transit