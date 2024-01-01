$47,888+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2023 Audi A3
40 2.0T Progressiv 7sp S tronic
2023 Audi A3
40 2.0T Progressiv 7sp S tronic
Location
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
604-293-2834
$47,888
+ taxes & licensing
6,250KM
Used
VIN WAULUCGY0PA083865
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Navarra Blue Metallic
- Interior Colour Black with grey stitch
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 8A3GP83865
- Mileage 6,250 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Metallic/Pearl Effect Paint
Bang and Olufsen Premium 3D Sound System
S line Sport Package 1
Black Optics Package 1
3-spoke leather flat-bottom steering wheel with shift paddles
Advanced LED Headlight Package
Audi phonebox antenna + charging
Navigation Package 77
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email OpenRoad Audi
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
Call Dealer
604-293-XXXX(click to show)
