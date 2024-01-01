Menu
Account
Sign In

2019 Honda Civic

89,632 KM

Details Features

$23,721

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Honda Civic

Sedan Touring CVT

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Honda Civic

Sedan Touring CVT

Location

Journey Volkswagen of Coquitlam

2555 Barnet Hwy, Coquitlam, BC V3H 1W4

604-210-9209

  1. 11860891
  2. 11860891
  3. 11860891
  4. 11860891
  5. 11860891
  6. 11860891
  7. 11860891
  8. 11860891
  9. 11860891
  10. 11860891
  11. 11860891
  12. 11860891
  13. 11860891
  14. 11860891
Contact Seller

$23,721

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
89,632KM
VIN 2HGFC2F59KH025091

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Modern Steel Met
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 89,632 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary Audio Input

Additional Features

Telematics
MP3 Capability
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Journey Volkswagen of Coquitlam

Used 2014 Nissan Juke SV AWD CVT for sale in Coquitlam, BC
2014 Nissan Juke SV AWD CVT 94,091 KM $12,298 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Ford EcoSport Titanium 4WD for sale in Coquitlam, BC
2018 Ford EcoSport Titanium 4WD 95,130 KM $19,535 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Volkswagen Passat Comfortline 1.8T 6sp at w/ Tip for sale in Coquitlam, BC
2016 Volkswagen Passat Comfortline 1.8T 6sp at w/ Tip 112,445 KM $16,995 + tax & lic

Email Journey Volkswagen of Coquitlam

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Journey Volkswagen of Coquitlam

Journey Volkswagen of Coquitlam

2555 Barnet Hwy, Coquitlam, BC V3H 1W4

Call Dealer

604-210-XXXX

(click to show)

604-210-9209

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$23,721

+ taxes & licensing

Journey Volkswagen of Coquitlam

604-210-9209

Contact Seller
2019 Honda Civic