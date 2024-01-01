Menu
2019 Honda Odyssey

90,193 KM

Details Features

$41,995

+ tax & licensing
2019 Honda Odyssey

Touring

2019 Honda Odyssey

Touring

Location

Spring Honda

1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6

250-489-4311

$41,995

+ taxes & licensing

90,193KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5FNRL6H82KB509880

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # B12421
  • Mileage 90,193 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Interior

Tachometer

Additional Features

10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Spring Honda

Spring Honda

1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6

2019 Honda Odyssey