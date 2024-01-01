$41,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2019 Honda Odyssey
Touring
2019 Honda Odyssey
Touring
Location
Spring Honda
1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6
250-489-4311
$41,995
+ taxes & licensing
90,193KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5FNRL6H82KB509880
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # B12421
- Mileage 90,193 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
CD Player
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Interior
Tachometer
Additional Features
10 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Spring Honda
Spring Honda
1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6
$41,995
+ taxes & licensing
Spring Honda
250-489-4311
2019 Honda Odyssey