$16,998+ tax & licensing
2015 Jeep Cherokee
Trailhawk
2015 Jeep Cherokee
Trailhawk
Location
Okanagan Drives Credit
1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1
250-448-2244
$16,998
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # 24-599B
- Mileage 149,775 KM
Vehicle Description
Conquer the off-road terrain with confidence in the 2015 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk. Built for adventure, this rugged SUV combines legendary Jeep capability with modern comfort and versatility. With its distinctive Trail Rated® badge, the Cherokee Trailhawk boasts superior off-road performance thanks to its advanced 4x4 system, enhanced suspension, and aggressive all-terrain tires. Whether navigating rocky trails or tackling challenging weather conditions, the Trailhawk is ready for anything. Inside, you'll find a spacious and well-appointed cabin equipped with intuitive technology and premium amenities, ensuring a comfortable ride no matter where your journey takes you. From city streets to untamed trails, the 2015 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk is your ultimate companion for exploration and adventure. Contact our sales department at 250-860-7700 for more information. $695 documentation fee, plus a $599 business admin fee will be charged on the purchase of all New and Pre-Owned vehicles from Bannister Cadillac Buick GMC LTD
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Mechanical
Interior
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Okanagan Drives Credit
Email Okanagan Drives Credit
Okanagan Drives Credit
Call Dealer
250-448-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
250-448-2244