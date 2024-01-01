Menu
Conquer the off-road terrain with confidence in the 2015 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk. Built for adventure, this rugged SUV combines legendary Jeep capability with modern comfort and versatility. With its distinctive Trail Rated® badge, the Cherokee Trailhawk boasts superior off-road performance thanks to its advanced 4x4 system, enhanced suspension, and aggressive all-terrain tires. Whether navigating rocky trails or tackling challenging weather conditions, the Trailhawk is ready for anything. Inside, youll find a spacious and well-appointed cabin equipped with intuitive technology and premium amenities, ensuring a comfortable ride no matter where your journey takes you. From city streets to untamed trails, the 2015 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk is your ultimate companion for exploration and adventure. Contact our sales department at 250-860-7700 for more information. $695 documentation fee, plus a $599 business admin fee will be charged on the purchase of all New and Pre-Owned vehicles from Bannister Cadillac Buick GMC LTD

2015 Jeep Cherokee

149,775 KM

2015 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk

2015 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk

Okanagan Drives Credit

1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1

250-448-2244

149,775KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4PJMBS4FW776963

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 24-599B
  • Mileage 149,775 KM

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer
Compass

Additional Features

4x4
9 Speed Automatic

Okanagan Drives Credit

Okanagan Drives Credit

1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1

2015 Jeep Cherokee