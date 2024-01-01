Menu
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

131,909 KM

Details Features

$31,998

+ tax & licensing
2LZ REMOTE LOCKING TAILGATE, WIRELESS CHARGING, CRUISE CONTROL, BOSE SPEAKER SYSTEM

Location

Okanagan Drives Credit

1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1

250-448-2244

131,909KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GCUKSEC6HG512606

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 131,909 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1

