$31,998+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
2LZ REMOTE LOCKING TAILGATE, WIRELESS CHARGING, CRUISE CONTROL, BOSE SPEAKER SYSTEM
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
2LZ REMOTE LOCKING TAILGATE, WIRELESS CHARGING, CRUISE CONTROL, BOSE SPEAKER SYSTEM
Location
Okanagan Drives Credit
1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1
250-448-2244
$31,998
+ taxes & licensing
131,909KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 3GCUKSEC6HG512606
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 131,909 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
4x4
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Okanagan Drives Credit
2024 GMC Sierra 3500 HD SLT 3,535 KM $77,998 + tax & lic
2019 Chevrolet Cruze LT 157,638 KM $17,998 + tax & lic
2021 GMC Yukon AT4 69,597 KM $69,998 + tax & lic
Email Okanagan Drives Credit
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Okanagan Drives Credit
1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1
Call Dealer
250-448-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$31,998
+ taxes & licensing
Okanagan Drives Credit
250-448-2244
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500