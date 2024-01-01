Menu
Account
Sign In
This Marvellous 2015 Audi A3 2.0T Komfort quattro 6sp S tronic comes in a Moonstone Grey Metallic Exterior with a Black interior. This vehicle comes equipped with Styling Package, Audi Music Interface, 8-Way Power Front Seats, Interior Storage Package, Dual-Zone Auto Climate Control, Bluetooth Wireless Technology, Cruise Control, Break Assist, Rear Parking System and much more! This Audi A3 is a Local BC Vehicle! Porsche Center Langley has been honored with the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award for 7 consecutive years. Conveniently located near Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Open Road provides appealing finance and lease options tailored to meet your specific needs. Contact one of our highly trained Sales Executives for further assistance. Please note that additional fees, including a $495 documentation fee & a $490 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre-owned vehicles.

2015 Audi A3

129,165 KM

Details Description Features

$989

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Audi A3

2.0T Komfort quattro 6sp S tronic

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Audi A3

2.0T Komfort quattro 6sp S tronic

Location

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

Contact Seller

$989

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
129,165KM
VIN WAUBFRFFXF1017959

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Monsoon Grey Met
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 16UTNA17959
  • Mileage 129,165 KM

Vehicle Description

This Marvellous 2015 Audi A3 2.0T Komfort quattro 6sp S tronic comes in a Moonstone Grey Metallic Exterior with a Black interior. This vehicle comes equipped with Styling Package, Audi Music Interface, 8-Way Power Front Seats, Interior Storage Package, Dual-Zone Auto Climate Control, Bluetooth Wireless Technology, Cruise Control, Break Assist, Rear Parking System and much more! This Audi A3 is a Local BC Vehicle! Porsche Center Langley has been honored with the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award for 7 consecutive years. Conveniently located near Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Open Road provides appealing finance and lease options tailored to meet your specific needs. Contact one of our highly trained Sales Executives for further assistance. Please note that additional fees, including a $495 documentation fee & a $490 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre-owned vehicles.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control

Safety

Brake Assist

Convenience

Tilt and telescopic steering wheel

Additional Features

Dual-zone auto climate control
Audi Music Interface
AM/FM stereo radio
Styling Package
Rear Parking System
18inch 10-Spoke Alloy Wheel w/ 225/40 R18 All Season Tires (Offered Until 8.2014)
8-Way Power Front Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Porsche Centre Langley

Used 2019 Volvo XC40 T5 AWD R-Design for sale in Langley City, BC
2019 Volvo XC40 T5 AWD R-Design 59,276 KM $31,889 + tax & lic
Used 2008 Porsche Cayenne S for sale in Langley City, BC
2008 Porsche Cayenne S 55,712 KM $30,988 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Porsche Macan for sale in Langley City, BC
2021 Porsche Macan 51,000 KM $55,889 + tax & lic

Email Porsche Centre Langley

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Porsche Centre Langley

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

Call Dealer

604-530-XXXX

(click to show)

604-530-8911

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$989

+ taxes & licensing

Porsche Centre Langley

604-530-8911

Contact Seller
2015 Audi A3