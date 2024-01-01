$989+ tax & licensing
Location
Porsche Centre Langley
6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2
604-530-8911
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Monsoon Grey Met
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 16UTNA17959
- Mileage 129,165 KM
Vehicle Description
This Marvellous 2015 Audi A3 2.0T Komfort quattro 6sp S tronic comes in a Moonstone Grey Metallic Exterior with a Black interior. This vehicle comes equipped with Styling Package, Audi Music Interface, 8-Way Power Front Seats, Interior Storage Package, Dual-Zone Auto Climate Control, Bluetooth Wireless Technology, Cruise Control, Break Assist, Rear Parking System and much more! This Audi A3 is a Local BC Vehicle! Porsche Center Langley has been honored with the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award for 7 consecutive years. Conveniently located near Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Open Road provides appealing finance and lease options tailored to meet your specific needs. Contact one of our highly trained Sales Executives for further assistance. Please note that additional fees, including a $495 documentation fee & a $490 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre-owned vehicles.
Vehicle Features
