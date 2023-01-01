Menu
2022 Jeep Gladiator

6,595 KM

$79,866

+ tax & licensing
$79,866

+ taxes & licensing

King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

604-591-8881

2022 Jeep Gladiator

2022 Jeep Gladiator

Rubicon

2022 Jeep Gladiator

Rubicon

Location

King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

20109 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

604-591-8881

$79,866

+ taxes & licensing

6,595KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9539176
  Stock #: P214681
  VIN: 1C6JJTBG8NL178846

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Grey
  Body Style Pickup Truck
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Stock # P214681
  Mileage 6,595 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

2022 Jeep Gladiator Rubicon - TERAFLEX LIFT$30
000 IN EXTRAS ONE OFF THE BADDEST LIFTS IN TOWN---- WHERE DO WE START !!!!! TERAFLEX ALPINE RT3 SHORT ARM EXTEDNED - TRAVEL LIFT KIT - UNREAL WARN ZEON 12 - S WINCH CUSTOM FRONT BUMPER - 50 ICNH LIGHT BAR AND TWO LED PODS TERAFLEX 2 IN STROKE SPEE...
595 KMS ONLY THE RUBICON COMES WITH FORNT AND REAR LOCKERS the Rubicon comes equipped with Dana 44AdvanTEKaxles in front and rear. LEATHER SEATS - HEATED STEERING - HEATED STEERING - LED HEADLIGHTS AND TAIL LIGHTS FRONT AND REAR CAMERA - KEYLESS GO ...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

20109 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

604-591-XXXX

604-591-8881

