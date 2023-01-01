$79,866+ tax & licensing
2022 Jeep Gladiator
Rubicon
King of Cars B.C. Ltd.
20109 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4
604-591-8881
6,595KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9539176
- Stock #: P214681
- VIN: 1C6JJTBG8NL178846
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # P214681
- Mileage 6,595 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
2022 Jeep Gladiator Rubicon - TERAFLEX LIFT$30
000 IN EXTRAS ONE OFF THE BADDEST LIFTS IN TOWN---- WHERE DO WE START !!!!! TERAFLEX ALPINE RT3 SHORT ARM EXTEDNED - TRAVEL LIFT KIT - UNREAL WARN ZEON 12 - S WINCH CUSTOM FRONT BUMPER - 50 ICNH LIGHT BAR AND TWO LED PODS TERAFLEX 2 IN STROKE SPEE...
595 KMS ONLY THE RUBICON COMES WITH FORNT AND REAR LOCKERS the Rubicon comes equipped with Dana 44AdvanTEKaxles in front and rear. LEATHER SEATS - HEATED STEERING - HEATED STEERING - LED HEADLIGHTS AND TAIL LIGHTS FRONT AND REAR CAMERA - KEYLESS GO ...
