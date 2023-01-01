Menu
New and Used Mazda MAZDA3 for Sale

Showing 1-50 of 659
Used 2020 Mazda MAZDA3 GT AWD, Leather, Navi, Sunroof, Heads Up Display, BOSE Audio, CarPlay + Android & More! for sale in Guelph, ON

2020 Mazda MAZDA3

GT AWD, Leather, Navi, Sunroof, Heads Up Display, BOSE Audio, CarPlay + Android & More!
$30,988
+ tax & lic
43,000KM
Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Guelph, ON

Used 2015 Mazda MAZDA3 Sport GT w/Navi, Local for sale in Port Coquitlam, BC

2015 Mazda MAZDA3

Sport GT w/Navi, Local
$16,997
+ tax & lic
73,366KM
Jim Pattison Auto Group

Port Coquitlam, BC

Used 2017 Mazda MAZDA3 GS, TOIT-OUVRANT, CAMERA-RECUL, BLUETOOTH for sale in Saint-Hubert, QC

2017 Mazda MAZDA3

GS, TOIT-OUVRANT, CAMERA-RECUL, BLUETOOTH
$16,980
+ tax & lic
87,678KM
Auto Flash BFH

Saint-Hubert, QC

Used 2016 Mazda MAZDA3 GX for sale in Kingston, ON

2016 Mazda MAZDA3

GX
$17,495
+ tax & lic
109,019KM
Ashie Motor Sales

Kingston, ON

Used 2015 Mazda MAZDA3 4dr Sdn Man GX for sale in Ajax, ON

2015 Mazda MAZDA3

4dr Sdn Man GX
$10,899.99
+ tax & lic
156,806KM
Carmatic Inc.

Ajax, ON

Used 2018 Mazda MAZDA3 GS w/ Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Nav for sale in Toronto, ON

2018 Mazda MAZDA3

GS w/ Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Nav
$20,990
+ tax & lic
97,200KM
Clutch

Toronto, ON

Used 2018 Mazda MAZDA3 GS w/ Rearview Cam, Heated Front Seats for sale in Bedford, NS

2018 Mazda MAZDA3

GS w/ Rearview Cam, Heated Front Seats
$20,990
+ tax & lic
75,228KM
Clutch

Bedford, NS

Used 2018 Mazda MAZDA3 GS w/ Bluetooth, Backup Cam, Cruise Control for sale in Toronto, ON

2018 Mazda MAZDA3

GS w/ Bluetooth, Backup Cam, Cruise Control
$19,990
+ tax & lic
103,188KM
Clutch

Toronto, ON

Used 2018 Mazda MAZDA3 GS w/ Bluetooth, Backup Cam, Cruise Control for sale in Toronto, ON

2018 Mazda MAZDA3

GS w/ Bluetooth, Backup Cam, Cruise Control
$19,990
+ tax & lic
95,780KM
Clutch

Toronto, ON

Used 2010 Mazda MAZDA3 GX, ACCIDENT FREE, MANUAL TRANSMISSION, 145KM for sale in Ottawa, ON

2010 Mazda MAZDA3

GX, ACCIDENT FREE, MANUAL TRANSMISSION, 145KM
$7,900
+ tax & lic
148,357KM
Rony's Auto Sales

Ottawa, ON

Used 2021 Mazda MAZDA3 GX Heated Seats - Lane Keep Assist - Android Auto and Apple Carplay for sale in North Bay, ON

2021 Mazda MAZDA3

GX Heated Seats - Lane Keep Assist - Android Auto and Apple Carplay
$27,634
+ tax & lic
44,446KM
North Bay Mazda

North Bay, ON

New 2023 Mazda MAZDA3 GS at AWD for sale in Steinbach, MB

2023 Mazda MAZDA3

GS at AWD
$34,810.39
+ tax & lic
5KM
Highway Mazda

Steinbach, MB

Used 2015 Mazda MAZDA3 Sport for sale in Cambridge, ON

2015 Mazda MAZDA3

Sport
$10,995
+ tax & lic
173,313KM
Cambridge Auto Source

Cambridge, ON

Used 2015 Mazda MAZDA3 GX for sale in Dartmouth, NS

2015 Mazda MAZDA3

GX
$13,977
+ tax & lic
88,107KM
Steele Auto Group

Dartmouth, NS

Used 2015 Mazda MAZDA3 GS - Bluetooth - Low Mileage for sale in Nepean, ON

2015 Mazda MAZDA3

GS - Bluetooth - Low Mileage
$15,998
+ tax & lic
72,295KM
Myers Automotive Group

Nepean, ON

Used 2016 Mazda MAZDA3 GS - Low Mileage for sale in Orleans, ON

2016 Mazda MAZDA3

GS - Low Mileage
$18,995
+ tax & lic
70,525KM
Myers Automotive Group

Orleans, ON

Used 2017 Mazda MAZDA3 SKYACTIV TECH | HEATED SEATS | BACKUP CAM for sale in Vaughan, ON

2017 Mazda MAZDA3

SKYACTIV TECH | HEATED SEATS | BACKUP CAM
$19,910
+ tax & lic
70,031KM
Toronto Auto Brokers

Vaughan, ON

Used 2018 Mazda MAZDA3 GT for sale in Halifax, NS

2018 Mazda MAZDA3

GT
$24,494
+ tax & lic
71,351KM
City Mazda

Halifax, NS

Used 2019 Mazda MAZDA3 GS Heated Seats/Steering Wheel - Cruise Control - Bluetooth for sale in North Bay, ON

2019 Mazda MAZDA3

GS Heated Seats/Steering Wheel - Cruise Control - Bluetooth
$28,251
+ tax & lic
26,403KM
North Bay Mazda

North Bay, ON

Used 2017 Mazda MAZDA3 GS Auto - Sunroof, Heated seats + Steering, Bluetooth & More! for sale in Guelph, ON

2017 Mazda MAZDA3

GS Auto - Sunroof, Heated seats + Steering, Bluetooth & More!
$19,995
+ tax & lic
93,600KM
Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Guelph, ON

Used 2018 Mazda MAZDA3 Sport GS Hatchback, Auto, Sunroof, Heated Steering + Seats, Bluetooth, Rear Camera, Alloy Wheels and more! for sale in Guelph, ON

2018 Mazda MAZDA3

Sport GS Hatchback, Auto, Sunroof, Heated Steering + Seats, Bluetooth, Rear Camera, Alloy Wheels and more!
$19,995
+ tax & lic
119,000KM
Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Guelph, ON

Used 2005 Mazda MAZDA3 Sport for sale in North Vancouver, BC

2005 Mazda MAZDA3

Sport
$7,900
+ tax & lic
133,556KM
Jim Pattison Auto Group

North Vancouver, BC

Used 2018 Mazda MAZDA3 Sport GX|SKYACTIV|ALLOYS|TRAFFICMAP|BACKUPCAM|SPORTMODE| for sale in North York, ON

2018 Mazda MAZDA3

Sport GX|SKYACTIV|ALLOYS|TRAFFICMAP|BACKUPCAM|SPORTMODE|
$14,987
+ tax & lic
198,309KM
Favorit Motors

North York, ON

Used 2015 Mazda MAZDA3 GS NAVI | Sunroof | Heated Seats | Backup Camera for sale in Waterloo, ON

2015 Mazda MAZDA3

GS NAVI | Sunroof | Heated Seats | Backup Camera
$19,590
+ tax & lic
102,000KM
Carimex

Waterloo, ON

Used 2017 Mazda MAZDA3 GS w/ Bluetooth, Backup Cam, Cruise Control for sale in Toronto, ON

2017 Mazda MAZDA3

GS w/ Bluetooth, Backup Cam, Cruise Control
$16,990
+ tax & lic
123,992KM
Clutch

Toronto, ON

Used 2015 Mazda MAZDA3 GS Convenience w/ Bluetooth, Backup Cam, Cruise Control for sale in Toronto, ON

2015 Mazda MAZDA3

GS Convenience w/ Bluetooth, Backup Cam, Cruise Control
$15,990
+ tax & lic
104,130KM
Clutch

Toronto, ON

Used 2009 Mazda MAZDA3 for sale in Calgary, AB

2009 Mazda MAZDA3

$1,500
+ tax & lic
220,367KM
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Calgary, AB

Used 2013 Mazda MAZDA3 GX 2L AUTO/2 SETS OF TIRES/SAFETY INCLUDED for sale in Cambridge, ON

2013 Mazda MAZDA3

GX 2L AUTO/2 SETS OF TIRES/SAFETY INCLUDED
Sale
$10,490
+ tax & lic
166,000KM
A&S Prestige Auto Sales

Cambridge, ON

Used 2018 Mazda MAZDA3 GS Auto Heated Cloth Seats Bluetooth Alloy Wheels for sale in St Thomas, ON

2018 Mazda MAZDA3

GS Auto Heated Cloth Seats Bluetooth Alloy Wheels
$19,299
+ tax & lic
128,779KM
St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

St Thomas, ON

Used 2013 Mazda MAZDA3 GX for sale in Charlottetown, PE

2013 Mazda MAZDA3

GX
$10,990
+ tax & lic
88,205KM
Experience Hyundai

Charlottetown, PE

Used 2019 Mazda MAZDA3 GS, AWD, Auto, Must See!! for sale in Tilbury, ON

2019 Mazda MAZDA3

GS, AWD, Auto, Must See!!
$27,995
+ tax & lic
88,544KM
Lally Ford

Tilbury, ON

Used 2014 Mazda MAZDA3 GX-SKY AS IS for sale in Sudbury, ON

2014 Mazda MAZDA3

GX-SKY AS IS
$9,000
+ tax & lic
145,000KM
Palladino Mazda

Sudbury, ON

Used 2020 Mazda MAZDA3 GS| LEATHER| SUNROOF| ADAPT. CRUISE| CARPLAY for sale in Ottawa, ON

2020 Mazda MAZDA3

GS| LEATHER| SUNROOF| ADAPT. CRUISE| CARPLAY
$25,211
+ tax & lic
70,400KM
Car-On Auto Sales

Ottawa, ON

Used 2019 Mazda MAZDA3 GT at for sale in Burnaby, BC

2019 Mazda MAZDA3

GT at
$27,378
+ tax & lic
40,521KM
Metrotown Mazda

Burnaby, BC

Used 2019 Mazda MAZDA3 Sport GS for sale in Amherst, NS

2019 Mazda MAZDA3

Sport GS
$24,999
+ tax & lic
38,900KM
Cumberland Honda

Amherst, NS

Used 2015 Mazda MAZDA3 4dr Sdn Auto GX for sale in Scarborough, ON

2015 Mazda MAZDA3

4dr Sdn Auto GX
$11,046.50
+ tax & lic
CALL
11Motors

Scarborough, ON

Used 2014 Mazda MAZDA3 I Sport for sale in Barrie, ON

2014 Mazda MAZDA3

I Sport
$14,799
+ tax & lic
101,057KM
Smart Wheels Auto Centre

Barrie, ON

Used 2015 Mazda MAZDA3 GS VERY LOW KM! - BACKUP CAM - HEATED SEATS for sale in Kingston, ON

2015 Mazda MAZDA3

GS VERY LOW KM! - BACKUP CAM - HEATED SEATS
$14,995
+ tax & lic
95,787KM
Autohouse Kingston

Kingston, ON

Used 2020 Mazda MAZDA3 SPORT GS | AWD | ACC | LaneDep | BSM | CarPlay for sale in Toronto, ON

2020 Mazda MAZDA3

SPORT GS | AWD | ACC | LaneDep | BSM | CarPlay
$25,950
+ tax & lic
64,000KM
AUTORAMA

Toronto, ON

Used 2011 Mazda MAZDA3 GX for sale in Brantford, ON

2011 Mazda MAZDA3

GX
$6,998
+ tax & lic
173,200KM
Brant Automotive

Brantford, ON

Used 2020 Mazda MAZDA3 Sport GT at AWD I4 for sale in Burnaby, BC

2020 Mazda MAZDA3

Sport GT at AWD I4
$32,378
+ tax & lic
29,302KM
Metrotown Mazda

Burnaby, BC

Used 2008 Mazda MAZDA3 GX, HATCHBACK, TRÈS PROPRE, MANUELLE, A/C, MAGS for sale in Saint-Hubert, QC

2008 Mazda MAZDA3

GX, HATCHBACK, TRÈS PROPRE, MANUELLE, A/C, MAGS
$3,995
+ tax & lic
171,309KM
Auto Flash BFH

Saint-Hubert, QC

Used 2020 Mazda MAZDA3 for sale in Coquitlam, BC

2020 Mazda MAZDA3

$34,995
+ tax & lic
73,287KM
Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

Coquitlam, BC

Used 2019 Mazda MAZDA3 GS, Auto, Luxury Pkg, Moonroof for sale in Milton, ON

2019 Mazda MAZDA3

GS, Auto, Luxury Pkg, Moonroof
$24,488
+ tax & lic
67,500KM
Achilles Mazda

Milton, ON

Used 2020 Mazda MAZDA3 GT at for sale in Richmond, BC

2020 Mazda MAZDA3

GT at
$31,999
+ tax & lic
30,982KM
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

Richmond, BC

Used 2010 Mazda MAZDA3 Hayon 4 portes Sport, boîte manuelle, GS for sale in Laval, QC

2010 Mazda MAZDA3

Hayon 4 portes Sport, boîte manuelle, GS
$5,899
+ tax & lic
183,000KM
Autos BB

Laval, QC

Used 2010 Mazda MAZDA3 Berline 4 portes, boîte automatique, GX for sale in Laval, QC

2010 Mazda MAZDA3

Berline 4 portes, boîte automatique, GX
$4,399
+ tax & lic
224,000KM
Autos BB

Laval, QC

Used 2013 Mazda MAZDA3 GS-SKY for sale in Whitby, ON

2013 Mazda MAZDA3

GS-SKY
$4,900
+ tax & lic
250,849KM
Whitby Toyota

Whitby, ON

Used 2018 Mazda MAZDA3 for sale in Edmonton, AB

2018 Mazda MAZDA3

$21,370
+ tax & lic
136,321KM
Go Mazda

Edmonton, AB

Used 2011 Mazda MAZDA3 4dr Sdn Auto GX*CERTIFIED*NO ACCIDENTS for sale in Mississauga, ON

2011 Mazda MAZDA3

4dr Sdn Auto GX*CERTIFIED*NO ACCIDENTS
$8,950
+ tax & lic
167,485KM
Capital Motors

Mississauga, ON

