2020 Toyota Sienna
LE AWD 7-Passenger V6
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8
604-273-3733
42,219KM
Used
VIN 5TDJZ3DCXLS234342
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Predawn Grey Mica
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 42,219 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Standard Package
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8
