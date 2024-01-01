Menu
Account
Sign In

2020 Toyota Sienna

42,219 KM

Details Features

$40,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Toyota Sienna

LE AWD 7-Passenger V6

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Toyota Sienna

LE AWD 7-Passenger V6

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8

604-273-3733

Contact Seller

$40,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
42,219KM
Used
VIN 5TDJZ3DCXLS234342

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Predawn Grey Mica
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 42,219 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Standard Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

Used 2019 Toyota Corolla Hatchback CVT for sale in Richmond, BC
2019 Toyota Corolla Hatchback CVT 144,000 KM $21,999 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Toyota 4Runner for sale in Richmond, BC
2022 Toyota 4Runner 58,392 KM $53,999 + tax & lic
Used 2017 BMW 4 Series 430i xDrive Coupe for sale in Richmond, BC
2017 BMW 4 Series 430i xDrive Coupe 74,079 KM $24,999 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8

Call Dealer

604-273-XXXX

(click to show)

604-273-3733

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$40,999

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

604-273-3733

Contact Seller
2020 Toyota Sienna