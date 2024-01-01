Menu
2022 Toyota Venza

22,910 KM

$43,999

2022 Toyota Venza

HYBRID VENZA LE

2022 Toyota Venza

HYBRID VENZA LE

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8

604-273-3733

$43,999

22,910KM
Used
VIN JTEAAAAH3NJ111795

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 22,910 KM

Vehicle Features

LE

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2022 Toyota Venza