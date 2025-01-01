2021 Ford Escape

COLD WEATHER PACKAGE

Equipment Group 200A

EBONY

PARTIAL GAS FILL

JOB #2 ORDER

.REMOTE START SYSTEM

.HEATED STEERING WHEEL

VELOCITY BLUE METALLIC

UNIQUE CLOTH SEATS

FORD CO-PILOT360 ASSIST+

.8-SPD AUTO TRANSMISSION

.1.5L ECOBOOST W/START-STOP

.VOICE-ACTV TOUCH-SCR NAV SYS

.PREMIUM WRAPPED STEERING WHL

.MIRROR-PWR/HTD GLASS

.ADP CRZ CTRL W/STOP N GO

.ATC AIR CONDITIONER

DARK EARTH GREY, HEATED UNIQUE CLOTH FRONT BUCKET SEATS -inc: 4-way manual passenger seat (fore/aft w/manual recline), 6-Way Manual Driver Seat, fore/aft, up/down and recline control

COLD WEATHER PACKAGE -inc: Heated Premium-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Electronic Automatic Temperature Control, rear air duct, Remote Start System w/86C, Heated Sideview Mirrors

LICENSE PLATE BRACKET -inc: Standard when required by province (Ontario, Manitoba, British-Columbia), optional in all other provinces/territories