$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2021 Ford Escape
SE
2021 Ford Escape
SE
Location
Jacobson Ford
160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6
(250) 832-2101
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
35,753KM
VIN 1FMCU9G61MUA87871
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Velocity Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 35,753 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
E7
4H
200A
996
448
68B
693
86C
153
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Transmission w/Oil Cooler
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Short And Long Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
GVWR: TBD
Engine: 1.5L EcoBoost -inc: auto start-stop technology
3.81 Axle Ratio
55.6 L Fuel Tank
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Interior
Compass
Driver Information Centre
glove box
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Front Centre Armrest
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Tracker System
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Passenger Seat
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Cloth Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Analog Appearance
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Safety
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Blind Spot
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Reverse Camera Back-Up Camera
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) and Ford Co-Pilot360 - Cross-Traffic Alert
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Exterior
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Lip Spoiler
Black grille w/chrome surround
LED brakelights
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Body-Coloured Power Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Aluminum Spare Wheel
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Black Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert
Autolamp Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Media / Nav / Comm
6 Speakers
Integrated roof antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio
Additional Features
COLD WEATHER PACKAGE
Equipment Group 200A
EBONY
PARTIAL GAS FILL
JOB #2 ORDER
.REMOTE START SYSTEM
.HEATED STEERING WHEEL
VELOCITY BLUE METALLIC
UNIQUE CLOTH SEATS
FORD CO-PILOT360 ASSIST+
.8-SPD AUTO TRANSMISSION
.1.5L ECOBOOST W/START-STOP
.VOICE-ACTV TOUCH-SCR NAV SYS
.PREMIUM WRAPPED STEERING WHL
.MIRROR-PWR/HTD GLASS
.ADP CRZ CTRL W/STOP N GO
.ATC AIR CONDITIONER
DARK EARTH GREY, HEATED UNIQUE CLOTH FRONT BUCKET SEATS -inc: 4-way manual passenger seat (fore/aft w/manual recline), 6-Way Manual Driver Seat, fore/aft, up/down and recline control
COLD WEATHER PACKAGE -inc: Heated Premium-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Electronic Automatic Temperature Control, rear air duct, Remote Start System w/86C, Heated Sideview Mirrors
LICENSE PLATE BRACKET -inc: Standard when required by province (Ontario, Manitoba, British-Columbia), optional in all other provinces/territories
FORD CO-PILOT360 ASSIST+ -inc: Evasive Steering Assist, Intelligent Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go, lane centering and speed sign recognition, Voice-Activated Touchscreen Navigation System, pinch-to-zoom capability and SiriusXM Traffic and Travel ...
Email Jacobson Ford
2021 Ford Escape