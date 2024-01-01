$43,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2021 Ford F-150
XLT
2021 Ford F-150
XLT
Location
Jacobson Ford
160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6
(250) 832-2101
$43,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
92,933KM
VIN 1FTEX1EP9MKE01974
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Oxford White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 92,933 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
99P
44G
300A
YZ
MS
53B
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
3.73 Axle Ratio
HD shock absorbers
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Auto Locking Hubs
200 Amp Alternator
136.3 L Fuel Tank
70-Amp/Hr 610CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Engine: 2.7L V6 EcoBoost
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Transmission: Electronic 10-Speed Automatic -inc: selectable drive modes: normal, ECO, sport, tow/haul, slippery, deep snow/sand and mud/rut
GVWR: 2,939 kg (6,480 lb) Payload Package
852.8 Kgs Maximum Payload
Interior
Compass
PERIMETER ALARM
Locking glove box
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Cabback Insulator and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Analog Appearance
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and Locking 1st Row Underseat Storage
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
Exterior
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Black door handles
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Chrome rear step bumper
Black grille w/chrome surround
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Black Side Windows Trim
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Aluminum Panels
Reverse Opening Rear Doors
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Wheels: 17" Silver Painted Aluminum
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Autolamp Auto On/Off Reflector Halogen Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Media / Nav / Comm
Fixed antenna
Safety
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Additional Features
Oxford White
CLASS IV TRAILER HITCH RECEIVER
Transmission: Electronic 10-Speed Automatic
BLACK/MEDIUM DARK SLATE, CLOTH 40/20/40 FRONT SEAT
EQUIPMENT GROUP 300A STANDARD
CLASS IV TRAILER HITCH RECEIVER -inc: towing capability up to TBD lbs, smart trailer tow connector (includes BLIS w/trailer tow coverage where BLIS is available), 7-pin wiring harness and 7-pin to 4-pin adaptor
EQUIPMENT GROUP 300A STANDARD -inc: Front License Plate Bracket, Standard in provinces where required
BLACK/MEDIUM DARK SLATE, CLOTH 40/20/40 FRONT SEAT -inc: folding armrest, storage and manual driver/passenger lumbar
ENGINE: 2.7L V6 ECOBOOST -inc: auto start/stop technology system, 3.55 Axle Ratio, GVWR: 2,948 kg (6,500 lb) Payload Package
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Jacobson Ford
Salmon Arm
160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6
$43,900
+ taxes & licensing
Jacobson Ford
(250) 832-2101
2021 Ford F-150