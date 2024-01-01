$51,843+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2021 Ford Ranger
LARIAT
2021 Ford Ranger
LARIAT
Location
Jacobson Ford
160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6
(250) 832-2101
$51,843
+ taxes & licensing
Used
68,800KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1FTER4FH0MLD82681
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SHADOW BLACK
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 68,800 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Packages
G1
DH
501A
99H
44U
X73
76J
53R
693
153
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
3.73 Axle Ratio
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
150 amp alternator
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Auto Locking Hubs
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
68 L Fuel Tank
80-Amp/Hr 800CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
GVWR: 2,744 kgs (6,050 lbs)
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Engine: 2.3L EcoBoost -inc: auto start-stop technology
Transmission: Electronic 10-Speed SelectShift Auto
729.8 Kgs Maximum Payload
Exterior
Fog Lights
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
LED brakelights
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Wheel Well Trim
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Wheels: 18" Machined Alum w/Stealth Grey Pockets
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Daytime Running Lights Preference Setting Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Seating
Leather Seats
Interior
Compass
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Front Cupholder
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Tracker System
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Leather Door Trim Insert
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Full Folding Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
Passenger Seat
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Cabback Insulator and Chrome Interior Accents
Leather Gear Shifter Material
FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Digital/Analog Appearance
3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Full Overhead Console w/Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Convenience
TRAILER TOW PACKAGE
Safety
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) and Ford Co-Pilot360 - Cross-Traffic Alert
Ford Co-Pilot360 - BLIS with Trailer Tow Coverage Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Collision Warning-Front
Media / Nav / Comm
Integrated roof antenna
Streaming Audio
Additional Features
Black Appearance Package
PARTIAL GAS FILL
SHADOW BLACK
.REMOTE START SYSTEM
.LARIAT SERIES
.TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE
EQUIPMENT GROUP 501A
ELECTRONIC-LOCKING REAR DIFFERENTIAL
.2.3L ECOBOOST ENGINE
EBONY INTERIOR TRIM
.ELEC 10-SPEED AUTO TRANS
ELECTRONIC-LOCKING DIFF
.ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL
.FORWARD SENSING SYSTEM
265/60R18 A/T BSW TIRE
.BEDLINER-TOUGHBED SPRAYIN
.RUNNING BOARDS-5 RECT-BLACK
.18 BLACK PAINTED ALUM WHEEL
.B&O,10-SPKRS,HD,SXM,SYNC3,NAV
FLEET FUEL FILL DELETE -inc: Credit varies, Contact Fleet Headquarters (1-800-668-5515) for details
LIGHT STONE/EBONY, FRONT HEATED LEATHER-TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS -inc: 8-way power adjustable driver including power lumbar, 6-way power adjustable passenger including power lumbar, driver and passenger manual reclining, flow-through console and floor shift
FRONT LICENSE PLATE BRACKET -inc: Standard in provinces where required by law, optional to all others
EQUIPMENT GROUP 501A HIGH -inc: Remote Start System, Rain-Sensing Wipers, Technology Package, forward sensing system, Forward Sensing System, Adaptive Cruise Control, Voice-Activated Navigation, pinch-to-zoom capability, SiriusXM Traffic and Travel Lin...
BLACK APPEARANCE PACKAGE -inc: black sill plates, Black Grille w/Black Surround & Black Bars, Black Mirror Skull Caps, 5" Rectangular Black Running Boards, Wheels: 18" Black Painted Aluminum, black centre cap, Dark Box Decal, Tough Bed Spray-In Bedline...
TRAILER TOW PACKAGE -inc: towing capability up to 7,500 lbs and 4-pin/7-pin wiring harness, Class IV Trailer Hitch Receiver
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Jacobson Ford
2022 Ford F-150 XLT 0 $CALL + tax & lic
2024 Ford F-350 Super Duty DRW Platinum 15,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2022 RAM 1500 Rebel 45,384 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Email Jacobson Ford
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Jacobson Ford
Salmon Arm
160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6
Call Dealer
(250) 832-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$51,843
+ taxes & licensing
Jacobson Ford
(250) 832-2101
2021 Ford Ranger