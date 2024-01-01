2021 Ford Ranger

Black Appearance Package

PARTIAL GAS FILL

SHADOW BLACK

.REMOTE START SYSTEM

.LARIAT SERIES

.TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE

EQUIPMENT GROUP 501A

ELECTRONIC-LOCKING REAR DIFFERENTIAL

.2.3L ECOBOOST ENGINE

EBONY INTERIOR TRIM

.ELEC 10-SPEED AUTO TRANS

ELECTRONIC-LOCKING DIFF

.ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL

.FORWARD SENSING SYSTEM

265/60R18 A/T BSW TIRE

.BEDLINER-TOUGHBED SPRAYIN

.RUNNING BOARDS-5 RECT-BLACK

.18 BLACK PAINTED ALUM WHEEL

.B&O,10-SPKRS,HD,SXM,SYNC3,NAV

FLEET FUEL FILL DELETE -inc: Credit varies, Contact Fleet Headquarters (1-800-668-5515) for details

LIGHT STONE/EBONY, FRONT HEATED LEATHER-TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS -inc: 8-way power adjustable driver including power lumbar, 6-way power adjustable passenger including power lumbar, driver and passenger manual reclining, flow-through console and floor shift

FRONT LICENSE PLATE BRACKET -inc: Standard in provinces where required by law, optional to all others

EQUIPMENT GROUP 501A HIGH -inc: Remote Start System, Rain-Sensing Wipers, Technology Package, forward sensing system, Forward Sensing System, Adaptive Cruise Control, Voice-Activated Navigation, pinch-to-zoom capability, SiriusXM Traffic and Travel Lin...

BLACK APPEARANCE PACKAGE -inc: black sill plates, Black Grille w/Black Surround & Black Bars, Black Mirror Skull Caps, 5" Rectangular Black Running Boards, Wheels: 18" Black Painted Aluminum, black centre cap, Dark Box Decal, Tough Bed Spray-In Bedline...