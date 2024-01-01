Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Get ready to experience the thrill of driving a luxury sedan with the 2011 BMW 3 Series from H2H Auto Group. This sleek white 4-door sedan boasts a powerful 6-cylinder engine, delivering a smooth and responsive ride. With only 82,277km on the odometer, this well-maintained BMW is ready to hit the road with you.</p><p>The 3 Series is known for its driver-focused design and exhilarating performance. Enjoy the comfort of heated mirrors on those chilly mornings and cruise in style with the powerful premium sound system. The 3 Series also comes equipped with essential safety features like anti-lock brakes, traction control, and multiple airbags, ensuring your peace of mind on every journey.</p><p>Here are just a few of the many features that make this 2011 BMW 3 Series a standout:</p><ul><li><strong>Powerful 6-Cylinder Engine:</strong> Experience the rush of a responsive engine that delivers a smooth and exciting drive.</li><li><strong>Premium Sound System:</strong> Immerse yourself in rich audio quality that elevates your driving experience.</li><li><strong>Heated Mirrors:</strong> Enjoy comfortable driving even on the coldest days with heated mirrors that melt away frost and ice.</li><li><strong>Anti-lock Brakes and Traction Control:</strong> Feel confident behind the wheel with advanced safety features that provide you with peace of mind.</li><li><strong>Keyless Entry:</strong> Experience the convenience of accessing your BMW without fumbling for your keys.</li></ul><p><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI</em></p>

2011 BMW 3 Series

82,277 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2011 BMW 3 Series

4DR SDN RWD

Watch This Vehicle

2011 BMW 3 Series

4DR SDN RWD

Location

H2H Auto Group

16187 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

604-593-5191

Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
82,277KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WBAPG7C57BA795018

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # H5018
  • Mileage 82,277 KM

Vehicle Description

Get ready to experience the thrill of driving a luxury sedan with the 2011 BMW 3 Series from H2H Auto Group. This sleek white 4-door sedan boasts a powerful 6-cylinder engine, delivering a smooth and responsive ride. With only 82,277km on the odometer, this well-maintained BMW is ready to hit the road with you.

The 3 Series is known for its driver-focused design and exhilarating performance. Enjoy the comfort of heated mirrors on those chilly mornings and cruise in style with the powerful premium sound system. The 3 Series also comes equipped with essential safety features like anti-lock brakes, traction control, and multiple airbags, ensuring your peace of mind on every journey.

Here are just a few of the many features that make this 2011 BMW 3 Series a standout:

  • Powerful 6-Cylinder Engine: Experience the rush of a responsive engine that delivers a smooth and exciting drive.
  • Premium Sound System: Immerse yourself in rich audio quality that elevates your driving experience.
  • Heated Mirrors: Enjoy comfortable driving even on the coldest days with heated mirrors that melt away frost and ice.
  • Anti-lock Brakes and Traction Control: Feel confident behind the wheel with advanced safety features that provide you with peace of mind.
  • Keyless Entry: Experience the convenience of accessing your BMW without fumbling for your keys.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Premium Synthetic Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From H2H Auto Group

Used 2014 Mazda MAZDA3 4DR SDN AUTO for sale in Surrey, BC
2014 Mazda MAZDA3 4DR SDN AUTO 227,918 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2011 BMW 3 Series 4DR SDN RWD for sale in Surrey, BC
2011 BMW 3 Series 4DR SDN RWD 82,277 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2009 Honda Civic 4DR AUTO for sale in Surrey, BC
2009 Honda Civic 4DR AUTO 162,259 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email H2H Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
H2H Auto Group

H2H Auto Group

16187 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

Call Dealer

604-593-XXXX

(click to show)

604-593-5191

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

H2H Auto Group

604-593-5191

Contact Seller
2011 BMW 3 Series