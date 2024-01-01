$CALL+ tax & licensing
2011 BMW 3 Series
4DR SDN RWD
Location
H2H Auto Group
16187 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2
604-593-5191
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # H5018
- Mileage 82,277 KM
Vehicle Description
Get ready to experience the thrill of driving a luxury sedan with the 2011 BMW 3 Series from H2H Auto Group. This sleek white 4-door sedan boasts a powerful 6-cylinder engine, delivering a smooth and responsive ride. With only 82,277km on the odometer, this well-maintained BMW is ready to hit the road with you.
The 3 Series is known for its driver-focused design and exhilarating performance. Enjoy the comfort of heated mirrors on those chilly mornings and cruise in style with the powerful premium sound system. The 3 Series also comes equipped with essential safety features like anti-lock brakes, traction control, and multiple airbags, ensuring your peace of mind on every journey.
Here are just a few of the many features that make this 2011 BMW 3 Series a standout:
- Powerful 6-Cylinder Engine: Experience the rush of a responsive engine that delivers a smooth and exciting drive.
- Premium Sound System: Immerse yourself in rich audio quality that elevates your driving experience.
- Heated Mirrors: Enjoy comfortable driving even on the coldest days with heated mirrors that melt away frost and ice.
- Anti-lock Brakes and Traction Control: Feel confident behind the wheel with advanced safety features that provide you with peace of mind.
- Keyless Entry: Experience the convenience of accessing your BMW without fumbling for your keys.
Vehicle Features
