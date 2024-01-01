Menu
The all-new 2012 Honda Civic remains a strong contender in the compact car category, says Edmunds.com. This 2012 Honda Civic Sedan is for sale today. 

The Civic has been completely redesigned for 2012 and appearance wise, it gets a new, more finely detailed evolution of last years Civic design as well as a reconfigured interior. While the Civic is about the same size, overall Honda has found more interior space with new seats and door panels along with new more stylish instrument panel. Honda worked on the Civics drivetrain as well to improve it in a number of ways. The new Civic aims to provide improved efficiency and an better drive.This sedan has 225,000 kms. Its nice in colour . It has a 5 speed manual transmission and is powered by a 140HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, A/c, Cruise Control, Remote Keyless Entry, Usb Plug. 

Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes. 

Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. Were conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754

2012 Honda Civic

225,000 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2012 Honda Civic

Sedan LX - Bluetooth - A/C

2012 Honda Civic

Sedan LX - Bluetooth - A/C

White Rock Dodge

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-9156

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

225,000KM
Used
VIN 2HGFB2E46CH054111

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # N180266B
  • Mileage 225,000 KM

The all-new 2012 Honda Civic remains a strong contender in the compact car category, says Edmunds.com. This 2012 Honda Civic Sedan is for sale today.

The Civic has been completely redesigned for 2012 and appearance wise, it gets a new, more finely detailed evolution of last year's Civic design as well as a reconfigured interior. While the Civic is about the same size, overall Honda has found more interior space with new seats and door panels along with new more stylish instrument panel. Honda worked on the Civic's drivetrain as well to improve it in a number of ways. The new Civic aims to provide improved efficiency and an better drive.This sedan has 225,000 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 5 speed manual transmission and is powered by a 140HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, A/c, Cruise Control, Remote Keyless Entry, Usb Plug.


Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.

Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o

Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry

Bluetooth

A/C

USB Plug

White Rock Dodge

White Rock Dodge

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

White Rock Dodge

604-531-9156

2012 Honda Civic