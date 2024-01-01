Menu
2014 Chevrolet Sonic

35,897 KM

Details

$13,287

+ tax & licensing
2014 Chevrolet Sonic

LS Sedan at

2014 Chevrolet Sonic

LS Sedan at

Location

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

778-945-3030

$13,287

+ taxes & licensing

35,897KM
Used
VIN 1G1JA5EH9E4115704

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue Topaz Met
  • Interior Colour Jet Black/Dark Titanium
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 26UCBA15704
  • Mileage 35,897 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

1 KEY + NO MANUAL

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

778-945-3030

$13,287

+ taxes & licensing

